Met 2025: Why this year’s theme merited more than just glamour, star power and viral moments

Met Monday, unanimously considered to be the most interesting Monday for fashion lovers had a lot of eyeballs this year. The carpet and its attendees have sparkled with all the anticipated glimmer, except this time the carpet isn’t red but a rich shade of blue, symbolising a dreamlike dive.
With Met 2025 having stepped into the opulent corridors of Black fashion history, the theme this year is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” that is aimed to honor the legacy of Black fashion, particularly the roots of dandyism—a bold, self-fashioned expression of Black pride and resistance dating all the way back to the 18th century.
But as fashion’s biggest night took on this powerful narrative, the question lingered—can the Met Gala honour the depth behind the drape? The theme carries with it not just glamour, but a responsibility. And while the blue carpet dazzles, all eyes remained on how authentically the tale was tailored this time.
The theme of the Met Gala has been inspired by curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” and the exhibition presented a cultural and historical examination of the Black dandy, from the figure’s emergence in Enlightenment Europe during the 18th century to today’s incarnations in cities around the world.
A theme like this, steeped in heritage, culture and history, aims to celebrate the legacy of Black dandyism, where sharp tailoring was once a reminder of resistance, identity and pride.
But beneath the haute couture, the dress reveals and viral staircase moments there lies an uneasy truth: the show which was dressed in homage, might just have been stitched in exclusion.
As celebrities flaunted interpretations of Black elegance, how many Black designers were actually showcased and how many of them got to tell their stories? The gala raises millions, but how much of it will actually trickle back into Black fashion institutions or communities so they can nurture designers, artists and creatives who contribute to fashion? Style was on display but true appreciation was not.
Fashion has always flirted with activism, but without accountability and redistribution, it risks becoming a costume, worn only for applause, not progress. And despite being a costume gala, this year's Met Gala needed to be... more. not just for the past but also for the future.
An impressive number of black designers could showcase their work, especially emerging names such as Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis who dressed Kylie Jenner and British-Nigerian-Brazilian designer Torishéju Dumi.
Despite the cultural importance of highlighting Black dandyism, the Met Gala's extreme exclusivity and wealth are jarringly out of touch with the ongoing conversation about racial and class inequality in the US. The opulence can feel obscene, especially given the high ticket prices ($75,000 last year and likely more now). This disconnect is particularly stark as a recession looms over everyone, including artists and fashion workers.
The Met Gala is said to have raised an estimated $31 million this year, but almost all of it will be directed toward the Costume Institute, as per tradition. Yet, with a theme so deeply rooted in the legacy of Black fashion and identity, it’s worth asking: could this have been an opportunity to do more? There were no announced scholarships, grants, or dedicated support for Black designers or institutions preserving this rich fashion heritage.
Black dandyism, the soul of this year’s theme, is more than mere immaculate tailoring. It’s a story of reclaiming one’s dignity through dress and defying oppression. As that heritage glimmers under the spotlight, in what is said to be fashion’s biggest displays, one can’t help but question whether the higher purpose will be carried beyond the Met stairs. Can fashion's most glamorous evening transcend tribute, towards tangible influence or will the message, once again, get lost beneath the buzz of applause and camera shutters?
(By Archisha Mazumdar)