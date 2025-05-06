Met 2025: Why this year’s theme merited more than just glamour, star power and viral moments

Fashion has always flirted with activism, but without accountability and redistribution, it risks becoming a costume, worn only for applause, not progress. And despite being a costume gala, this year's Met Gala needed to be... more. not just for the past but also for the future.

An impressive number of black designers could showcase their work, especially emerging names such as Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis who dressed Kylie Jenner and British-Nigerian-Brazilian designer Torishéju Dumi.

Despite the cultural importance of highlighting Black dandyism, the Met Gala's extreme exclusivity and wealth are jarringly out of touch with the ongoing conversation about racial and class inequality in the US. The opulence can feel obscene, especially given the high ticket prices ($75,000 last year and likely more now). This disconnect is particularly stark as a recession looms over everyone, including artists and fashion workers.

The Met Gala is said to have raised an estimated $31 million this year, but almost all of it will be directed toward the Costume Institute, as per tradition. Yet, with a theme so deeply rooted in the legacy of Black fashion and identity, it’s worth asking: could this have been an opportunity to do more? There were no announced scholarships, grants, or dedicated support for Black designers or institutions preserving this rich fashion heritage.

Black dandyism, the soul of this year’s theme, is more than mere immaculate tailoring. It’s a story of reclaiming one’s dignity through dress and defying oppression. As that heritage glimmers under the spotlight, in what is said to be fashion’s biggest displays, one can’t help but question whether the higher purpose will be carried beyond the Met stairs. Can fashion's most glamorous evening transcend tribute, towards tangible influence or will the message, once again, get lost beneath the buzz of applause and camera shutters?

(By Archisha Mazumdar)