Met Gala: Shah Rukh Khan's watch has a price tag of INR 21 crore

Shah Rukh Khan was in his element at the Met Gala this year for his red carpet debut. Be it his floor-length, Tasmanian wool coat, the stacks of necklaces or the stylish cummerband, everything came together to make the King Khan look like true royalty. However, what truly shone bright was the timepiece on his hand which is iconic in its own right.

How expensive was Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala watch?

Shah Rukh Khan wore a Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G watch, reportedly worth $2.5 million (nearly Rs 21 crores). A grand complication watch, or grande complication in French, is a timepiece that includes multiple functions in addition to telling time