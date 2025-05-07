Met Gala: Shah Rukh Khan's watch has a price tag of INR 21 crore
Shah Rukh Khan was in his element at the Met Gala this year for his red carpet debut. Be it his floor-length, Tasmanian wool coat, the stacks of necklaces or the stylish cummerband, everything came together to make the King Khan look like true royalty. However, what truly shone bright was the timepiece on his hand which is iconic in its own right.
How expensive was Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala watch?
Shah Rukh Khan wore a Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G watch, reportedly worth $2.5 million (nearly Rs 21 crores). A grand complication watch, or grande complication in French, is a timepiece that includes multiple functions in addition to telling time
In watch-speak, these extra functions, called complications, can be things like a stopwatch (chronograph), a calendar that accounts for leap years (perpetual calendar), or a mechanism that chimes the time (minute repeater).
In Shah Rukh's case, the watch boasts 20 complications, including five acoustic functions with two unique, patented features: a programmed alarm and a date-repeater. Its reversible double-sided case features a patented swivel mechanism, allowing either dial to be displayed. The watch is also accompanied by white gold cufflinks adorned with baguette-cut emeralds.
For this piece, Patek Philippe bridged 'Haute Horlogerie' and 'Haute Joaillerie' by reinterpreting its most complicated wristwatch in a white gold version set with 118 baguette-cut emeralds (7.87 cts) and 291 baguette-cut diamonds (20.54 cts), using the “invisible setting” technique.