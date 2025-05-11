The Royals: A look into Bhumi Pednekar’s power dressing

Netflix’s latest Hindi drama “The Royals” may be rich in romance and royalty, but it’s Bhumi Pednekar’s wardrobe that truly steals the throne. As her character Sophia navigates her hospitality business and modern dilemmas, her “corpcore” fashion choices speak louder than any crown. From commanding pantsuits to embellished saris, Bhumi’s power dressing is an extension of Sophia– strong, stylist and unapologetically bold. Here’s a closer look at how Pednekar redefines “Ceo-energy” and “bosswoman”, one power-packed outfit at a time.

Breaking down the wardrobe of Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia in Netflix's The Royals

Pednekar’s character, Sophia, in “The Royals”, is a refreshing burst of ambition and authority, struggling to make her mark in a man’s world. As the savvy CEO of a start-up that’s aiming to turn the crumbling Morpur palace into a high-end royal B&B, Sophia walks into royal chaos with a plan and a presence that’s hard to ignore. She’s sharp, strategic, and doesn't shy away from standing her ground even if it means clashing with the reluctant prince, Aviraaj. Sophia isn’t just here to save the palace, she’s here to change the game and she does so while strutting away in her boardroom glam fits.