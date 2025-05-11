The Royals: A look into Bhumi Pednekar’s power dressing

Netflix’s latest Hindi drama “The Royals” may be rich in romance and royalty, but it’s Bhumi Pednekar’s wardrobe that truly steals the throne. As her character Sophia navigates her hospitality business and modern dilemmas, her “corpcore” fashion choices speak louder than any crown. From commanding pantsuits to embellished saris, Bhumi’s power dressing is an extension of Sophia– strong, stylist and unapologetically bold. Here’s a closer look at how Pednekar redefines “Ceo-energy” and “bosswoman”, one power-packed outfit at a time.
Pednekar’s character, Sophia, in “The Royals”, is a refreshing burst of ambition and authority, struggling to make her mark in a man’s world. As the savvy CEO of a start-up that’s aiming to turn the crumbling Morpur palace into a high-end royal B&B, Sophia walks into royal chaos with a plan and a presence that’s hard to ignore. She’s sharp, strategic, and doesn't shy away from standing her ground even if it means clashing with the reluctant prince, Aviraaj. Sophia isn’t just here to save the palace, she’s here to change the game and she does so while strutting away in her boardroom glam fits.
Tailored Pantsuits
From mauve to red to white to laid back striped blazer, Sophia loves pantsuits and this show stands as a testament to that. With blazers, flowy formal pants and coordinated waistcoats, her looks are indeed masterclasses in “office-siren” or “corpcore”. Whether she’s in the middle of a tense business negotiation or trading barbs with Aviraaj, her tailored suits exude quiet confidence and command attention. The silhouettes are sleek, the styling effortless, and the color palette diverse, showcasing that power dressing need not always be monotonous in basic colours.
Sophia’s versatile skirt moment
Sophia proves that a structured skirt can be the most versatile piece in a power dresser’s closet. Paired with a basic white full-sleeve top, she effortlessly tones it down for formal events and gatherings—clean, composed, and confidently understated. But when the lights go down, so does the formality. Swapping basics for bold, she amps it up with a golden frilly sequinned top, turning the same structured skirt into a party-ready stunner.
Statement dresses are in again
Whether it’s royal balls or rooftop soirées, this “aamkumari” knows how to own dresses, no matter the occasion. From that dreamy white gown at the royal ball to the rooftop party where she shimmered in a sequinned stunner, she knows how to make an entrance. And let’s not forget the sleek black number she pulls out for the big fundraiser—elegant, fierce, and totally boss babe coded. Whether it’s press conferences or date-night drinks under the stars in red ensembles, Sophia switches up her style effortlessly, her star-piece being chic dresses.
Sophia’s take on the timeless sari
In a show filled with statement looks, Sophia’s sheer embellished saree steals the spotlight by a huge margin. Drenched in muted gold tones and intricate embroidery, the drape whispers old-school royalty while keeping it modern and minimal. She lets the outfit do the talking—paired with a statement choker and an elegant updo, this look screams “powerful desi CEO” with a side of grace.
Aastha Sharma as stylist
If not for the royal chaos, slow-burn romance, or fizzy banter, “The Royals” is worth tuning into solely for the fashion game. Not just Pednekar’s Sophia, but in fact all the characters serve look after look, perfectly styled to match their respective journeys as praja or raja. Every outfit that Sophia dons reflects the layered complexity of her character—ambitious yet graceful, bold yet grounded.
The show’s styling, helmed by the ever-brilliant Aastha Sharma, is nothing short of exceptional. From luxe statement pieces by Falguni & Shane Peacock to the timeless ones of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, to edgy, custom-made creations by Nikhil Thampi, each look is meticulously chosen to mirror Sophia’s arc. The result is a wardrobe that isn’t just fashionable, but narrative-driven. So even if royal dramas aren’t your thing, “The Royals” is a visual treat that deserves a spot on your watchlist for the styling alone. Because if there’s one thing this show makes clear, it’s that power dressing isn’t just a trend but a statement.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)