Cannes Film Festival bans naked dresses and voluminous outfits

The Cannes Film Festival has officially imposed a ban on nudity on the red carpet ahead of this year’s five-day event.

The organizers updated their dress code on the official website to include the new regulation, which states: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.”

Did Cannes Film Festival ban naked dresses?

Cannes also specified that “voluminous outfits, especially those with a large train that obstruct the smooth flow of guests and make seating difficult in the theater, are not allowed.” The rule change comes just one day before the 78th festival begins, with screenings of notable films such as Ari Aster’s Eddington, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.