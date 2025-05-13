Cannes Film Festival bans naked dresses and voluminous outfits

The Cannes Film Festival has officially imposed a ban on nudity on the red carpet ahead of this year’s five-day event.
The organizers updated their dress code on the official website to include the new regulation, which states: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.”
Cannes also specified that “voluminous outfits, especially those with a large train that obstruct the smooth flow of guests and make seating difficult in the theater, are not allowed.” The rule change comes just one day before the 78th festival begins, with screenings of notable films such as Ari Aster’s Eddington, Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
When asked to clarify the policy, Cannes press officials explained that the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.” They added, “The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law.”
According to the festival’s official charter, “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.” The festival’s welcoming teams will be required to deny red carpet access to anyone who does not comply with these regulations.
This update aligns with a growing trend of “naked dresses” worn by celebrities. The nude look has gained popularity on high-fashion runways, with renowned brands such as Saint Laurent, Tory Burch, Chloé, Tom Ford, and Jean Paul Gaultier showcasing their own versions of the trend in recent years.
For evening premieres at the Palais’ Grand Théâtre Lumière, strict black tie and evening wear are mandated. Although not common in recent years, security officials at Cannes have occasionally turned away women for not wearing heels.
Additionally, the festival banned selfies in 2018—Cannes director Thierry Frémaux described them as “grotesque”—though some A-listers still take quick photos on the Palais steps.