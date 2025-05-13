The enduring significance of silk through the ages

A Thread That Spans Civilisations



Silk’s story begins in ancient China, where legend credits Empress Leizu with discovering the fabric’s shimmering potential as early as 2700 BCE. Guarded as a royal secret for centuries, silk was reserved for emperors and the elite, its value equated to gold. Eventually, the Silk Road emerged—an expansive trade network that connected East to West, with the fabric becoming both a currency and a cultural bridge between civilisations.

A Symbol of Power and Prestige

In India, silk took on sacred and ceremonial significance, especially in the form of Kanchipuram and Banarasi weaves, draped by brides and gods alike. In Europe, it became a symbol of aristocracy, worn by monarchs and nobles. The British East India Company played a key role in establishing silk as a prized commodity, influencing both colonial trade and textile innovations.

Craftsmanship and Cultural Identity

More than just a luxurious textile, silk embodies deep-rooted craftsmanship. Each region has developed its own distinctive style—be it the delicate mulberry silk of Assam, the rich zari work of Varanasi, or the vibrant patola silks of Gujarat. These handwoven traditions continue to tell stories of heritage, artistry and local identity, passed down through generations of skilled artisans.

Modern resurgence and sustainability

Today, silk is experiencing a revival, not just in fashion but also in interior design, wellness and sustainable living. Designers are leaning into its natural origins and biodegradable properties, making silk a luxurious yet conscious choice. In bridal and couture collections, silk remains unmatched for its lustre, fluidity and timeless appeal.

A fabric of continuity

Despite changing trends and technologies, silk’s allure remains undiminished. It is more than a fabric—it is a living legacy. Whether worn in rituals, celebrated in museums, or reinvented on runways, silk continues to weave together the past and the present with grace and finesse.