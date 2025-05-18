The Royals: Obsessed with Nora Fatehi's bandhani saree? It has a massive price tag!

Who says bandhani is old school? Nora Fatehi wore the most glamorous bandhani saree in Netflix's The Royals, and the Internet is obsessed. The hot pink saree featured golden bandhani embroidery, rose 3D floral designs, and metallic borders made with gold threadwork.
The saree has been sourced from Jaipur-based label Faabiiana India and is priced at something around INR 1,63,000. The scalloped edges of the saree were flanked by detailed gota and zari work. On the show, Nora paired it with a solid-hued backless blouse and some kundan jewellery.
Nora herself seems to be a fan of this look as she has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her styling sessions. Nora who played Princess Ayesha Dhondi on the show took to social media to thank fans for their love for the show.
She wrote, "The baddie, Princess Ayesha being iconic and dangerous. Let me take this time to say thank you to everyone who showed so much love and appreciation for my performance as Ayesha in the new show The Royals on @netflix_in… it means the world ”
The Royals follows Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Pednekar), a self-made entrepreneur who meets Aviraaj Singh (Khatter), who is a prince whose grand but deteriorating royal estate in Morpur urgently needs renovations, though his family lacks the funds to carry them out. The sharp and resourceful Sophia runs a company that specialises in launching luxurious bed-and-breakfasts and explores the idea of revamping Aviraaj's family home.