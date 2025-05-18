The Royals: Obsessed with Nora Fatehi's bandhani saree? It has a massive price tag!

Who says bandhani is old school? Nora Fatehi wore the most glamorous bandhani saree in Netflix's The Royals, and the Internet is obsessed. The hot pink saree featured golden bandhani embroidery, rose 3D floral designs, and metallic borders made with gold threadwork.

Nora Fatehi's bandhani saree from The Royals is available online!

The saree has been sourced from Jaipur-based label Faabiiana India and is priced at something around INR 1,63,000. The scalloped edges of the saree were flanked by detailed gota and zari work. On the show, Nora paired it with a solid-hued backless blouse and some kundan jewellery.