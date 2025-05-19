Cannes 2025: Shalini Passi walks the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra gown inspired by Paresh Maity's artwork

Shalini Passi chose wearable art for her recent appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The reality TV star who's also an art collector chose a sculptural custom-designed blue gown by Manish Malhotra that blended couture with Indian artistry.

What did Shalini Passi wear at the Cannes Film Festival?

Shalini Passi's 'Longitude 77' gown features a tapered corset and a stunning mermaid silhouette. The number has been inspired by artist Paresh Maity's renowned series of the same name and showcases a journey through India’s rich landscapes, from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari. Shalini paired the gown with some Malhotra Jewelry, a striking Judith Leiber clutch and her signature snatched bun.