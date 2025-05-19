Cannes 2025: Shalini Passi walks the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra gown inspired by Paresh Maity's artwork

Shalini Passi chose wearable art for her recent appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The reality TV star who's also an art collector chose a sculptural custom-designed blue gown by Manish Malhotra that blended couture with Indian artistry.
Shalini Passi's 'Longitude 77' gown features a tapered corset and a stunning mermaid silhouette. The number has been inspired by artist Paresh Maity's renowned series of the same name and showcases a journey through India’s rich landscapes, from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari. Shalini paired the gown with some Malhotra Jewelry, a striking Judith Leiber clutch and her signature snatched bun.
"Draped in India’s soul, stitched in art and heritage ✨ Manish Malhotra has brought Paresh Maity’s (@pareshmaityofficial) Longitude 77’ to life on this custom creation — a journey through India’s rich landscapes, culture, and soul. From the Himalayas to Kanyakumari, every thread tells a story. This isn’t just couture, it’s a canvas, blending my love for art, fashion, and India. Grateful to represent our heritage on a global stage @festivaldecannes #Longitude77 #Longitude77atCannes," Shalini Passi shared on Instagram alongside her photo album where she can be seen standing on the balcony of Hotel Martinez.
For her earlier appearance, Shalini wore a pink gown by couturier Fouad Sarkis that featured some oversized feather sleeves. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives star also wore a custom ivory pantsuit crafted by Jade by Monica and Karishma for a photoshoot which was handcrafted with Kantha embroidery from Kolkata.
Shalini Passi also shared with the press that she was eager to catch a restored Indian film at the premiere. “I am really hoping to meet Sharmila Tagore ji and Simi Garewal ji. I love them, and the fact that the Satyajit Ray film is premiering here is such a proud moment. I have always admired his work, and I think that for me, that would be a moment," she said.