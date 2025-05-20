Balenciaga’s next chapter begins with Pierpaolo Piccioli as the new creative director

Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who took Valentino to new heights as its sole creative director, is all set to set foot into Balenciaga. Starting from July 10, the designer will officially start working at the house as their creative director and will unveil his first collection in October during Paris Fashion Week.
Pierpaolo Piccioli will be succeeding Demna, who managed to redefine Balenciaga's fashion DNA. For the past 10 years, Demna managed to shape the brand with hefty sneakers, drop-shoulder hoodies, and quite a few questionable products. Although he reshaped the brand to a completely different look, it will be interesting to see how Piccioli weaves in his own vision.
Pierpaolo Piccioli is known keenly for his romantic silhouettes, glamor, and couture grandeur that he has fine-tuned in Valentino. In more recent years, the house charted an upscale pitch by bringing back haute couture, signing a fleet of A-list actresses including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, and Isabelle Huppert, and introducing a range of status handbags, including the Le Cagole, Rodeo, and Bel Air models.
On Monday, Pierpaolo shared a letter reflecting how Cristóbal Balenciaga has inspired him. “Cristóbal Balenciaga’s legacy and archive is probably one of the most influential fashion statements of all time,” he wrote. “He has done everything before everyone; he has literally invented the culture of creativity; he has infused the idea of couture in every aspect of his career, and he has shown, through his creations, the power of evolution and innovation.”
“Simplicity is a solved complexity,” he wrote underneath the image, posted in 2018.
Piccioli’s arrival at Balenciaga comes after Demna had presented his swan collection in Gucci. And this marks yet another hotly anticipated debut at the fashion week calendar, including Versace, Loewe, Chanel, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta.
In an announcement issued on Monday evening in Paris, Kering said Piccioli would “bring his unique creative vision and extensive experience to Balenciaga, building on the strengths and success achieved by the brand over the past decade under Demna’s creative direction, and in continuity with the legacy of Cristóbal Balenciaga and of the historic Parisian house.”