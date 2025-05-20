Balenciaga’s next chapter begins with Pierpaolo Piccioli as the new creative director

Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who took Valentino to new heights as its sole creative director, is all set to set foot into Balenciaga. Starting from July 10, the designer will officially start working at the house as their creative director and will unveil his first collection in October during Paris Fashion Week.

Who is Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new creative director of Balenciaga?

Pierpaolo Piccioli will be succeeding Demna, who managed to redefine Balenciaga's fashion DNA. For the past 10 years, Demna managed to shape the brand with hefty sneakers, drop-shoulder hoodies, and quite a few questionable products. Although he reshaped the brand to a completely different look, it will be interesting to see how Piccioli weaves in his own vision.

Pierpaolo Piccioli is known keenly for his romantic silhouettes, glamor, and couture grandeur that he has fine-tuned in Valentino. In more recent years, the house charted an upscale pitch by bringing back haute couture, signing a fleet of A-list actresses including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, and Isabelle Huppert, and introducing a range of status handbags, including the Le Cagole, Rodeo, and Bel Air models.