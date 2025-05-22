Ritu Beri takes us through her digital designs for an in-game wedding and decodes summer trends

Indian designer Ritu Beri recently collaborated with KRAFTON India to design custom couture for India’s first-ever in-game wedding inside Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This campaign celebrates a real-life couple who met in the game and are now getting married within the game and we talk with Ritu Beri about this exciting new chapter in her design journey.
What was it like to create designs virtually for a digital-first brand when translating that into a wedding theme?
It was both creatively rewarding and uniquely challenging. The goal wasn’t to design from scratch but to thoughtfully curate elements from BGMI’s rich visual universe, like bold skins, vibrant palettes, and futuristic details, and reinterpret them through the lens of Indian wedding traditions. It was about finding that sweet spot where virtual flair meets cultural depth. By aligning the game’s energy with the elegance of bridal couture, we were able to tell a love story that feels authentic to both worlds.
Tell us about the designs you created for the same
We curated looks that resonate with a generation that’s grown up online and values self-expression through digital identity. The outfits, whether a battle-ready embroidered lehenga or a sherwani with neon accents and subtle nods to in-game elements, were inspired by the avatars and skins already beloved.
The bride’s sangeet look, for instance, was a reinterpretation of a golden BGMI outfit, elevated with traditional embroidery and regal detailing. These pieces weren’t just outfits -- they were cultural translations of a virtual journey into real-world celebration.
What are the things that you kept in mind while designing?
We focused on three things: authenticity, balance, and storytelling. It was essential to preserve the futuristic edge of the game’s style without losing the warmth and intricacy that wedding attire demands. Whether it was the choice of motifs, fabrics, or colour palette, each detail was curated to reflect the couple’s journey in the game, turning digital memories into tangible expressions of love.
What’s trending this summer season in festive occasion wear?
This summer is all about statement style with ease. Think vibrant hues like turquoise, emerald, and fuchsia, super fresh, super fun. The vibe is light and luxe, organza, silk blends, breezy drapes. I’m loving modern silhouettes like capes, off-shoulder blouses, and asymmetrical cuts paired with intricate hand embroidery. It’s festive wear that feels effortless yet glam.
How have you seen the fashion scene evolve over the years?
Fashion has had such a glow-up! From rigid rules to fearless self-expression, it’s now about owning your vibe. I’ve seen Indian craftsmanship go global, sustainability go mainstream, and individuality take centre stage. People aren’t afraid to mix tradition with streetwear or couture with comfort. It’s bold, beautiful, and completely redefining how we dress.
What does sustainability mean to you, and how do you incorporate it into your creations?
For me, sustainability is slow fashion with soul. It’s about honouring our heritage, empowering artisans, and creating pieces that last beyond seasons. I work with handwoven fabrics, support traditional techniques, and focus on timeless silhouettes that tell a story. True luxury isn’t fast, it’s crafted, conscious, and collectable.
Tell us all about your latest collections
My latest drop is a high-glam affair, think bold jewel tones like ruby, amethyst, and sapphire, softened with dreamy pastels. The fabrics are floaty and luxe, chiffon, chanderi, silk organza, with textural play through metallic threads, hand pleating, and mirror work. Silhouettes are fluid yet sculpted: draped skirts, exaggerated sleeves, power capes, and dramatic layering. It’s fashion with flair, made to be seen.
Best dressed celeb in your eyes?
Hands down! It’s Zendaya for me. She’s fearless, fluid, and always ahead of the curve. She plays with fashion like an art form, like from owning every red carpet with elegance and edge. Total muse material.