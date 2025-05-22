Ritu Beri takes us through her digital designs for an in-game wedding and decodes summer trends

Tell us about the designs you created for the same

We curated looks that resonate with a generation that’s grown up online and values self-expression through digital identity. The outfits, whether a battle-ready embroidered lehenga or a sherwani with neon accents and subtle nods to in-game elements, were inspired by the avatars and skins already beloved.

The bride’s sangeet look, for instance, was a reinterpretation of a golden BGMI outfit, elevated with traditional embroidery and regal detailing. These pieces weren’t just outfits -- they were cultural translations of a virtual journey into real-world celebration.

What are the things that you kept in mind while designing?

We focused on three things: authenticity, balance, and storytelling. It was essential to preserve the futuristic edge of the game’s style without losing the warmth and intricacy that wedding attire demands. Whether it was the choice of motifs, fabrics, or colour palette, each detail was curated to reflect the couple’s journey in the game, turning digital memories into tangible expressions of love.