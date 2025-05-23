Cannes 2025: Taraji P Henson wears a sparkly Gaurav Gupta saree gown

Gupta further shared in a statement, "It features sheer architectural drapes, tonal sequin embroidery, and an abstract sculptural palla — the flowing end of the saree traditionally draped over the shoulder — reconceived here as a celestial extension of the body. A high slit and asymmetric cutouts bring movement and bold femininity to the silhouette."

Gupta, who also dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her second appearance at the Cannes 2025 gala, was all praise for Henson.

"Taraji is a luminous force — magnetic, unapologetic, and unforgettable. We wanted the gown to feel like it was carved from light itself. Sculpted, but not rigid. Sensual, but powerful. This look was about channeling energy and turning it into form," said the Delhi-based designer.