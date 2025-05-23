Cannes 2025: Taraji P Henson wears a sparkly Gaurav Gupta saree gown

Empre star Taraji P Henson made an appearance on the red carpet of the AmfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made outfit by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.
The gala, organised by the Foundation for AIDS Research, every year to raise money for AIDS research. The Oscar-nominated actor opted for a moonstone celestial saree gown from the Jyotirgamaya (from darkness to light) collection.
The Moonstone ivory celestial sculpted saree gown has strategic cut-outs on the waist and a high slit on the left along with a skinny cape. Gaurav Gupta's brand took to social media to break down the basics of the gown. "The silhouette is sculpted in moonstone ivory with sheer architectural drapes, a dramatic high slit, and a sculptural palla; envisioned as a celestial extension of the body. Tonal sequins shimmer like stardust, capturing both light and movement," they shared.
Gupta further shared in a statement, "It features sheer architectural drapes, tonal sequin embroidery, and an abstract sculptural palla — the flowing end of the saree traditionally draped over the shoulder — reconceived here as a celestial extension of the body. A high slit and asymmetric cutouts bring movement and bold femininity to the silhouette."
Gupta, who also dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her second appearance at the Cannes 2025 gala, was all praise for Henson.
"Taraji is a luminous force — magnetic, unapologetic, and unforgettable. We wanted the gown to feel like it was carved from light itself. Sculpted, but not rigid. Sensual, but powerful. This look was about channeling energy and turning it into form," said the Delhi-based designer.