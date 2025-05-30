Who's Jonathan Anderson, the designer tipped to succeed Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior?

Amid Maria Grazia Chiuri's exit as creative director of Dior, the luxury fashion brand owned by LVMH has been pretty tight-lipped about succession plans. Dior menswear designer Jonathan Anderson, who was helming Loewe until March this year, has been widely tipped to take a bigger role in Dior.

Who's Jonathan Anderson, the Northern Irish designer tipped to replace Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior?

It's important to note that Loewe is also under the LVMH umbrella, so the company clearly trusts Anderson. Besides placing him in key positions, including succeeding Kim Jones as the creative director of Dior menswear, LVMH has also provided funding and a minority stake in his eponymous label, JW Anderson.

Anderson is due to create a June collection for Dior Men's Fashion, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault confirmed last month."We think the departure clears the path for Jonathan Anderson to assume a consolidated leadership role across Dior", said UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz.

Before Anderson, Loewe was known as a heritage leather goods brand but lacked strong global relevance. Anderson infused it with modernity, merging centuries-old craftsmanship with bold, playful designs. He gave the brand its breakout stars like the Puzzle Bag (2015), a design now synonymous with Loewe’s identity.