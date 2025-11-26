Jeffrey Banks reflects on five decades shaping American menswear

Now 72, Banks finds himself in a rare moment of renewed attention. One of his archival designs was recently selected for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, placing his early work alongside pieces that have shaped the evolution of contemporary tailoring. At the same time, he is preparing to relaunch his menswear label—a brand he first debuted in 1976 when he was just 21.

Banks’ early collections combined polished American sportswear with bold colour, pattern and texture. Tartan jackets, pinstriped suits and the occasional extravagant fur reflected his instinctive feel for dressing men with personality at a time when few Black designers had access to similar retail platforms. His pieces appeared in major department stores across the United States and secured him multimillion-dollar licensing deals, cementing his reputation as both a creative force and a commercial thinker.

The new iteration of the Jeffrey Banks label, set to arrive in January, departs from the structured world of suiting. Instead, he is turning his attention to sustainable sportswear, including knitwear and underwear. The decision, he says, reflects not only industry shifts but also the evolving tastes of younger customers. “As much as I love suits and tailored clothing, I don’t think that’s the business for now,” he explained during a recent conversation.

For Banks, the memoir and the relaunch represent parallel forms of renewal. His colleagues have rallied around him, attending events on his book tour and celebrating the publication. The Council of Fashion Designers of America even hosted a discussion between Banks and Isaac Mizrahi, who once worked for him on his womenswear line. Mizrahi recalled Banks as one of the very first designers he saw successfully juggling multiple ventures at once—an early sign of the versatility that would define his career.