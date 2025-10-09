Tanya Ghavri on the difference between styling Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

A

It’s about knowing who they are. I’ve known Bebo for so many years, I understand her personality and innate style. With her, I focus on reinvention while keeping things classic, chic, elegant, and age-appropriate.

With Janhvi, it’s a different story. She’s younger, still discovering her style, and willing to experiment. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t; but it’s always fun. The approaches are completely different.