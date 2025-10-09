Tanya Ghavri on the difference between styling Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
When it comes to fashion that speaks without saying a word, Tanya Ghavri is fluent. From red-carpet moments that make us stop mid-scroll to looks that light up the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Cannes, she’s the quiet force behind Bollywood’s best-dressed list. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam A Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan — Tanya styles them all with a signature blend of elegance and fearless experimentation. Recently in Hyderabad for YFLO’s (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) much-anticipated session Style Speaks Strategy, CE caught up with Tanya for an exclusive chat on fashion, intuition, and the art of dressing India’s most-watched faces.
Hyderabad has been a long-standing part of your journey. How does it feel to be back?
I’ve been coming to Hyderabad for many years, so it really feels like home. I’ve spent a lot of time here with some wonderful friends, and Dhoom Dhaam exhibition has been happening here for years now. It’s always nice to come back.
Styling celebrities means balancing comfort with creativity. How do you get them to trust you enough to take bold risks?
A lot of styling comes down to their comfort level and their faith in me. As a stylist, I understand body types, the appropriateness of an outfit for an event, and how far we can push the envelope. Because they trust me, they allow me to experiment and have fun. And fashion is supposed to be fun! That mutual faith is what makes those bold looks possible.
Bollywood has had a massive influence on Indian fashion. Is there one piece that stands out to you?
The saree, without a doubt. Bollywood has reimagined it in countless ways — traditional, sexy, glamorous, even red-carpet-ready. It’s timeless, and it’s definitely one of the industry’s biggest fashion influences.
You started your career abroad. What did you have to unlearn when you began styling in India?
In India, you really have to understand the market and the sentiment. A lot depends on how you make someone feel and how that’s perceived by the audience. It’s not mechanical: it’s interactive, collaborative, and emotional. Relationships play a big role here. I had to unlearn a lot of the structure I was used to abroad and relearn that sensitivity.
Celebrity looks often go viral. How do you keep them from becoming predictable or cliché?
I’m constantly trying to experiment while staying true to the actor’s personality. I’ll never push something that doesn’t feel authentic to them. Subtle innovation, that’s always been my strength.
When working with two very different personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, how does your approach change?
It’s about knowing who they are. I’ve known Bebo for so many years, I understand her personality and innate style. With her, I focus on reinvention while keeping things classic, chic, elegant, and age-appropriate.
With Janhvi, it’s a different story. She’s younger, still discovering her style, and willing to experiment. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t; but it’s always fun. The approaches are completely different.
What’s one global styling trend that simply doesn’t translate in the Indian context?
I think, when Indian garments are made too revealing, it doesn’t fit in Indian context. You can absolutely play with silhouettes and modernise them, but taking it too far doesn’t work with the essence of traditional Indian wear.
Rapid Fire
Harder to nail: red carpet or airport looks?
Airport looks — they’re meant to be casual, but people tend to overdo them now.
One celebrity who can pull off absolutely anything.
Ananya Panday.
For timeless glam: saree or gown?
Saree.
A trend you’d love to see gone.
Dungarees.
In ballroom styling, what wins: comfort or drama?
Comfort.
A look you styled that still gives you goosebumps.
I recently posted it — when Giorgio Armani passed away. I had styled Kareena in an Armani gown for IIFA years ago. It’s still etched in my memory.
More exciting to style: seasoned actors or Gen Z stars?
Gen Z.
A global stylist you’d love to collaborate with.
Luxury Law.
Your pick: all-black or all-white outfit?
All-black.
One fashion rule you’re guilty of breaking.
I believe in ‘less is more’, but sometimes I break it.
If not a celebrity stylist, what would you be doing today?
Something in fashion — maybe a designer or magazine editor.
Heels or sneakers?
Heels.
Quickest backstage fix you’ve ever pulled off.
Taka! Needle and thread.
Dream client you haven’t styled yet.
Deepika Padukone.
A Bollywood film that was styled perfectly from start to finish.
Aisha.
(Story by Ramya Vennapusala)