Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli confirms

Meghan Markle made headlines a few days ago when she made an appearance on Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli's show at Paris Fashion Week. Piccioli has dressed Meghan multiple times when he was the creative director of Valentino from 2008 to 2024, and fans assumed the designer invited Meghan to be a part of the landmark show.

Pierpaolo Piccioli reveals how Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week appearance happened

However, Piccioli revealed that Meghan invited herself to the show and not the other way round.

After the Duchess of Sussex made her appearance, the creative director for the brand shared some

“Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since,” he said.