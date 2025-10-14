Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli confirms

Meghan Markle made headlines a few days ago when she made an appearance on Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli's show at Paris Fashion Week. Piccioli has dressed Meghan multiple times when he was the creative director of Valentino from 2008 to 2024, and fans assumed the designer invited Meghan to be a part of the landmark show.
However, Piccioli revealed that Meghan invited herself to the show and not the other way round.
After the Duchess of Sussex made her appearance, the creative director for the brand shared some
“Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since,” he said.
“She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise.”
Piccioli went on to note that “in fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.”
At Paris Fashion Week, Meghan debuted two looks which were slightly unconventional as compared to her regular fashion choices. For her main appearance at the show, she wore an all-white ensemble featuring an oversized button-down shirt, wide-leg trousers, and a shawl-style cape draped over her shoulders, all in matching white.
Her hair was styled in a sleek, slicked-back bun. Later in the evening, she changed into a black dress with a cape draped over one shoulder, continuing the monochromatic, minimalist aesthetic.
Both her looks featured different forms of architectural draping, clean lines, and minimal makeup.
However, fans had little clue as to how this news-worthy appearance came about. Most fans assumed Meghan was an obvious choice at the FROW, given her proximity to the creative director, while others considered the appearance to be the start of something more meaningful since Meghan doesn't really attend fashion weeks.
At the time, Meghan's spokesperson shared,“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo."
“They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”
Per the spokesperson, Markle has “long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”