Reinvention on her own terms defines Victoria Beckham

That she would grow up to cultivate a reputation for precision and restraint — in tailoring and in manner — feels less like reinvention than a rewiring of survival instincts. Control, seen through this lens, is not armour so much as self-curation after years of being misread.

Her marriage to David Beckham placed her permanently in the public frame, but it also blurred her creative identity. Where her husband’s Netflix documentary Beckham cast her as a supporting presence, Victoria Beckham brings the camera closer to her world of sketches, fittings and the boardroom. The gentle narrative sleight of hand is that the documentary is not seeking vindication for her celebrity, but for her craft.

It also reveals that the fashion house did not arrive in the world fully formed. She first funded their home when they married, but later it was David who invested capital into the label, helping to get it off the ground. Behind the glossy veneer lay a business dangerously close to collapse — overspending on eccentric office decisions, including £70,000 on plants and thousands more to have them watered. For a designer so publicly associated with polish, the chaos humanises her more than any glamour shot could.

The series traces the pivot: a shift from creative instinct to disciplined entrepreneurship. Investors told her the brand needed restructuring — not only financially but creatively. Pride had to make room for practicality. She complied, not out of concession but out of calculation. To save the business meant to protect its future. The refined silhouette she designs today is built atop less visible scaffolding: spreadsheets, re-strategy meetings, and a sharper understanding of what sustainability means for an independent label.

She is frank about ambition — a word historically punished in women, and often dismissed outright in celebrities. Yet it is ambition that anchors her, the quiet engine behind the runway moment that forms the climax of the documentary: her 2024 Paris show, staged inside a palace as a storm threatened to derail the evening. It plays like metaphor — this sense of building something elegant under atmospheric pressure.

Beckham does not spend long in the film revisiting Spice Girls mythology. She treats that era with a nod rather than bow, calling it foundational but not definitive. She credits the group for returning her personality to her — in particular Geri Halliwell telling her, “You’re funny, be funny” — a reminder that Posh was always a public edit, not a private truth. The documentary is not trying to correct her past but to rebalance proportion: four years versus two decades.

Where critics once second-guessed whether she actually designed her clothes, Beckham has learned to let the work answer for her. Today the label is profitable in its own right, and the beauty business is thriving alongside it. That she remains independent in a climate dominated by luxury conglomerates is, she believes, the clearest measure of legitimacy.

There is an unexpected softness in her reflections on perception — she recognises how often she looked “grumpy” in paparazzi shots, and how that hardened into a narrative without context. Pre-social media, she had little means to challenge the edit. What the documentary allows is not confession but completion.

The story she is telling now is not one of reinvention but reinforcement. She is still the same figure — tightly composed, quietly wry, ambitious without apology — but the ownership of the narrative has shifted. Not everyone gets to see themselves twice in a lifetime, once through the public gaze and once on their own terms. Victoria Beckham has waited long enough to make sure the second reflection finally looks like her.