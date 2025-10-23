Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna Unveil ‘Astride’ in Hyderabad

It was a sparkling evening as Hyderabad’s fashion enthusiasts gathered to witness a show that shimmered with style and sophistication. Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna unveiled their latest couture collection, Astride, at the Race2Win Foundation showcase, a presentation that left the audience completely enthralled. And when Malaika Arora walked the ramp as the showstopper, her poise and glamour set the night ablaze. The evening was nothing short of breathtaking, marking yet another milestone in Hyderabad’s growing fashion scene. CE caught up with the designer duo to learn more about their new collection.