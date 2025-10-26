Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami announce new handbag line at Art Basel

Murakami’s long-running approach to blending high art with commercial objects continues here with handbags that act as cultural artefacts as much as accessories. For Louis Vuitton it reinforces a direction rooted in creativity, scarcity and collaborations that resonate beyond the runway.

With global resale markets showing a strong appetite for limited releases and legacy partnerships, demand is expected to be competitive across Asia, Europe and the United States. For Murakami, the collaboration revisits his early era with Louis Vuitton while advancing it through bold materials and theatrical embellishment.

Designs such as the Mini Mushroom, Tentacle or Golden Garden will likely sit in wardrobes, gallery-style displays or private collections, each bag representing a creative dialogue between two global powerhouses.

(Story by Esha Aphale)