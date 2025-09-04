Indian designers and artisans unite for FDCI’s Legacy of Craft in New Delhi

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) just opened its new showcase Legacy of Craft at The Kunj in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Kunj is a recently launched cultural centre that is meant to highlight India’s artisanal traditions.
Indian designers such as Divyam Mehta, Payal Jain, Samant Chauhan, Suket Dhir and Upavita put forward their collections that draw on Indian craft techniques. The clothes feature Kantha, Chikankari, Bhagalpuri silks, Ikat, Chanderi and block prints. The idea was to place these age-old skills in a contemporary setting.
Alongside the fashion segment was Karigar Sangam, where over 100 works by Shilp Gurus, National Awardees and senior artisans are displayed. This section is a stand out because visitors were able to purchase items straight from the makers. This section made the event feel more personal, as visitors could speak to artisans and buy from them directly. It turned the showcase into something beyond a formal stage or gallery.
There were officials from the the Textiles and Information & Broadcasting ministries in attendance, along with diplomats and cultural representatives. Their presence showed the government’s interest in giving Indian crafts more visibility at home and abroad.
The Kunj has been set up as more than just an exhibition hall. The plan is to run it as a permanent hub with retail outlets, demonstrations and performances, so that handmade work can be experienced in different ways.
Legacy of Craft gave a small preview of what The Kunj hopes to achieve. The presence of both designers and artisans kept attention on traditional skills while also showing how they can fit into new ideas. For many guests, buying something directly from the makers felt just as meaningful as watching the fashion show. The evening pointed to a simple truth: Indian crafts will last only if they are used and supported in daily life, not kept aside for special occasions.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.