Indian designers and artisans unite for FDCI’s Legacy of Craft in New Delhi

Alongside the fashion segment was Karigar Sangam, where over 100 works by Shilp Gurus, National Awardees and senior artisans are displayed. This section is a stand out because visitors were able to purchase items straight from the makers. This section made the event feel more personal, as visitors could speak to artisans and buy from them directly. It turned the showcase into something beyond a formal stage or gallery.

There were officials from the the Textiles and Information & Broadcasting ministries in attendance, along with diplomats and cultural representatives. Their presence showed the government’s interest in giving Indian crafts more visibility at home and abroad.

The Kunj has been set up as more than just an exhibition hall. The plan is to run it as a permanent hub with retail outlets, demonstrations and performances, so that handmade work can be experienced in different ways.