Jaden Smith is the first men's creative director for Maison Christian Louboutin; will present debut line in January

“This is the one of the biggest honors of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house, and also stepping into such a serious role,” Jaden Smith told a fashion magazine from Los Angeles. “When he reached out to me, I was just blown away, because of how similar we are and how much we like to do things in a similar manner."

Louboutin revealed that he had not launched a formal search for a men’s creative director, and Jaden Smith's appointment happened organically.

“He arrived before the idea of ​​a creative director,” the shoe guru related. “It’s not because I needed the creative director, it’s because of him, in fact. And so it happened like that.

“The day I said to myself, ‘He’d be a great person to work with’ was the day I realized I had been studying him without realizing it. I saw him interacting with people…. He’s very well-mannered, super respectful, and curious. And those, for me, are values or qualities that are important.”

Jaden has 19.1 million followers on Instagram. This is not the first time a rapper has been hired to helm a certain segment within a fashion house. Pharrell Williams was famously hired to oversee Louis Vuitton Menswear, while A$AP Rocky was hired for Puma's F1 partnership and DJ Khaled is Chief Creative Officer for SNIPES.