Jaden Smith is the first men's creative director for Maison Christian Louboutin; will present debut line in January

Jaden Smith is the first Men’s Creative Director of Maison Christian Louboutin, around 15 years after he first extended his red-soled universe into men’s. The menswear segment represents 24% of the brand's business.
As per reports, rapper and actor Jaden Smith, who's the son of Will and Jada Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually across men’s shoes, leather goods, and accessories. Jaden Smith is set to move to Paris for a while as he has to present his pieces in the Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week in January.
Christian Louboutin and Jaden Smith first met in Paris in 2019 and spoke about their commitment to shaping a more conscious future.
“This is the one of the biggest honors of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house, and also stepping into such a serious role,” Jaden Smith told a fashion magazine from Los Angeles. “When he reached out to me, I was just blown away, because of how similar we are and how much we like to do things in a similar manner."
Louboutin revealed that he had not launched a formal search for a men’s creative director, and Jaden Smith's appointment happened organically.
“He arrived before the idea of a creative director,” the shoe guru related. “It’s not because I needed the creative director, it’s because of him, in fact. And so it happened like that.
“The day I said to myself, ‘He’d be a great person to work with’ was the day I realized I had been studying him without realizing it. I saw him interacting with people…. He’s very well-mannered, super respectful, and curious. And those, for me, are values or qualities that are important.”
Jaden has 19.1 million followers on Instagram. This is not the first time a rapper has been hired to helm a certain segment within a fashion house. Pharrell Williams was famously hired to oversee Louis Vuitton Menswear, while A$AP Rocky was hired for Puma's F1 partnership and DJ Khaled is Chief Creative Officer for SNIPES.
Alexis Mourot, Chief Executive Officer of the brand shares, “We launched our Men’s line more than 15 years ago in a very genuine way, as we always do. Today, it represents 24% of our business, and we believe there is still tremendous potential. This is the perfect time to strengthen our creative team by welcoming Jaden alongside Christian. We share the same values and the Maison’s DNA.”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.