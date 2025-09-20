This Mumbai showcase offers the best of Jaipur's timeless Zari

Fashionistas in Mumbai have something to look forward to this weekend. Mumbai is currently abuzz with the arrival of a special showcase celebrating India’s rich textile heritage. Vimonisha, a name synonymous with premier fashion and lifestyle exhibitions for over 25 years, has collaborated with Jaipur’s renowned brand, The Zari Showcase, for an exclusive event at the Royal Halls, NSCI. This showcase marks the Mumbai debut for Zari, bringing its celebrated craftsmanship to a new audience.

Zari Jaipur makes its Mumbai debut at Vimonisha showcase

Since its founding in 2005, Zari has established itself as a leading name in Indian ethnic wear, particularly for bridal and festive occasions. The brand is revered for its commitment to preserving and showcasing traditional artistry, with a focus on intricate hand embroideries such as zardosi, gota patti, and delicate zari work. Each piece is a tribute to India's regal past, designed with a modern woman's sensibility in mind.