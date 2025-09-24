Milan streets become runway for Diesel’s hidden fashion showcase

Diesel reimagined the runway this season, taking its latest collection out of the traditional fashion show format and into the streets of Milan. Creative director Glenn Martens orchestrated a literal Easter egg hunt, with models standing inside large transparent plastic eggs to display the brand’s edgy, youthful denim-centric spring-summer looks.
“We decided to give the front row to the city of Milan,” Martens said. “Instead of having a show with guests, anybody could go and see the collection at the same time.” The 55 co-ed looks were hidden across 18 locations throughout the city, from bars and gay clubs to sex clubs and churches, offering a playful, immersive approach to fashion presentation.
For the fashion crowd, a preview was staged at Diesel’s Milan headquarters without the eggs, allowing a closer look at Martens’ designs. Elsewhere, the public encountered models in eggs performing amidst urban backdrops. At a central piazza, a brass band played Top 40 hits as one model slouched in plaid utility trousers and a V-neck T-shirt, while another danced in ruffled knitwear paired with a ruched skirt and floral tights.
The collection itself reflects Diesel’s signature combination of distressed denim, treated fabrics, and unconventional silhouettes, reasserting the brand’s youthful, rebellious aesthetic. By removing the barrier of an exclusive runway show, Diesel invited the city itself to participate in the presentation, blending everyday life with high fashion in an unexpected, interactive spectacle.
With this playful and innovative approach, Diesel once again emphasises creativity and accessibility, redefining how collections can be experienced beyond the catwalk.