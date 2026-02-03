Jimmy Choo's Spring 2026 campaign: An iconic boot returns and the next 'It' carryall arrives

Jimmy Choo steps into Spring 2026 with Les Fleurs, a women’s campaign that feels less like a seasonal launch and more like a cinematic meditation on modern femininity.

Set against the imposing brutalist geometry of London’s Barbican, the campaign explores the charged space where reality brushes up against fantasy, and where softness asserts itself within strength. It is a visual extension of the brand’s Spring narrative, Future Feminine, and reimagines what femininity looks like today, layered, contradictory and unapologetically expressive.

Shot by Quentin de Briey, the campaign unfolds through a series of still images and films starring model Kiki Willems. Supersized blooms bloom defiantly against raw concrete, their exaggerated scale playing with perception and destabilising expectations.

Sound plays a pivotal role in shaping the mood. The unique vocal range of Minnie Riperton provides a joyful yet contemplative soundtrack, inspiring the campaign’s title, Les Fleurs. Willems’ reflective voiceover guides viewers through a narrative of transformation, culminating in an invitation to embrace a spring metamorphosis, one sparked by the imaginative power of shoes and accessories to help us dream, escape and reinvent.