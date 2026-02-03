Jimmy Choo's Spring 2026 campaign: An iconic boot returns and the next 'It' carryall arrives

Jimmy Choo steps into Spring 2026 with Les Fleurs, a women’s campaign that feels less like a seasonal launch and more like a cinematic meditation on modern femininity.
Set against the imposing brutalist geometry of London’s Barbican, the campaign explores the charged space where reality brushes up against fantasy, and where softness asserts itself within strength. It is a visual extension of the brand’s Spring narrative, Future Feminine, and reimagines what femininity looks like today, layered, contradictory and unapologetically expressive.
Shot by Quentin de Briey, the campaign unfolds through a series of still images and films starring model Kiki Willems. Supersized blooms bloom defiantly against raw concrete, their exaggerated scale playing with perception and destabilising expectations.
Sound plays a pivotal role in shaping the mood. The unique vocal range of Minnie Riperton provides a joyful yet contemplative soundtrack, inspiring the campaign’s title, Les Fleurs. Willems’ reflective voiceover guides viewers through a narrative of transformation, culminating in an invitation to embrace a spring metamorphosis, one sparked by the imaginative power of shoes and accessories to help us dream, escape and reinvent.
The larger-than-life flowers were commissioned from a local Milanese artist and inspired by peonies from Creative Director Sandra Choi’s garden in Somerset, grounding the fantasy in something deeply personal and organic.
“The campaign perfectly captures my intention for the Spring collection, exploring what it means to be feminine today. The idea of contrasting lightness with bold, beauty with strength always underlines how I love to present our brand. The visual language we have created for this campaign delivers exactly that,” says Sandra Choi.
Among the hero styles are the Sunny trainer and Faiz pump, both realised in bespoke patterned lace, while the floral story continues with the Mimmi Slingback, adorned with a perforated lace leather corsage.
Utilitarian glamour comes through in the return of the iconic Biker boot, originally launched in 2008, alongside the debut of the Ivy Loafer. The new Bar Holdall bag introduces a fluid silhouette in a soft pastel palette.
Playing further with illusion, trompe l’oeil techniques transform soft suede into printed “denim” on the Scarlett pump and Cinch bag, another reminder that in Les Fleurs, nothing is fixed, and femininity is endlessly evolving.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.