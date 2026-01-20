A new rhythm emerges at Milan Fashion Week for Armani

References to the brand’s archive were woven in with ease. Blouson bomber jackets, belted trench coats and crisp white shirts paired with ties nodded to Armani’s long-standing codes. The signature pleated trouser reappeared, maintaining the designer’s preference for relaxed elegance over rigid structure. Slightly crumpled fedora hats completed several looks, reinforcing the sense of effortless refinement that has long defined the label.

While Giorgio Armani himself was known for avoiding theatrical finales, this show concluded with a full runway walk-through. The atmosphere in the room felt quietly celebratory rather than overtly emotional. Among those watching from the front row were Ricky Martin and Hudson Williams, with Martin visibly engaged, filming parts of the presentation on his phone as the models made their final pass.

Industry reactions pointed to a collection that respected the past while gently opening the door to what lies ahead. Alex Badia, fashion and style director at WWD, described the mood as more energetic than usual, noting a discernible sense of joy running through the clothes. “It is not a new beginning,” he said, “but you can sense something new is happening.”

Carlo Capasa, head of the Milan Fashion Chamber, echoed this sentiment, calling the collection “very modern” and praising its fidelity to Armani’s spirit. “I found the true essence of Armani,” he said after the show.

As the applause filled the venue, Dell’Orco stepped out for his bow. In contrast to Armani’s famously understated uniform of dark T-shirts and blazers, Dell’Orco appeared in a double-breasted suit without a tie — a subtle visual cue that continuity and change can coexist. The moment felt less like a handover and more like a steady continuation, guided by someone who has helped shape the house for over four decades.