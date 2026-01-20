Inside Valentino Garavani’s $1.5bn inheritance after his death at 93

The iconic Italian fashion designer Valentino has passed away at his residence in Rome, his foundation confirmed on Monday. He was 93. A towering presence in global fashion for nearly five decades, Valentino Garavani clothed royalty, film stars and high society figures, and became a byword for refined glamour and enduring luxury.
According to multiple reports, Valentino’s fortune at the time of his death was estimated to be around $1.5 billion. This vast wealth was built through shrewd business decisions, most notably the 1998 sale of his fashion house to Italian conglomerate HDP for roughly $300 million. Although he retired as chief designer in 2008, the global Valentino brand continued to generate enormous revenues, with the help of his investments and long-term vision.
Valentino's riches extended well beyond fashion. Shared with his longtime partner Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino’s assets included an exceptional real estate portfolio, which has a 17th-century château near Paris and a grand villa in Rome to properties in London, Switzerland and Manhattan. He also amassed a remarkable private art collection, which includes works by artists such as Picasso and Andy Warhol.
Valentino focused his wealth on art, architecture, real estate and philanthropy. In 1990, he established the Accademia Valentino in Rome, a cultural venue created to host exhibitions and charitable events. With no children, his estate was reportedly organised through private trusts with Giammetti, structured around Italian inheritance laws and cross-border planning to safeguard his legacy.
