Inside Valentino Garavani’s $1.5bn inheritance after his death at 93

The iconic Italian fashion designer Valentino has passed away at his residence in Rome, his foundation confirmed on Monday. He was 93. A towering presence in global fashion for nearly five decades, Valentino Garavani clothed royalty, film stars and high society figures, and became a byword for refined glamour and enduring luxury.

Valentino Garavani’s legacy: Who will inherit his $1.5bn fashion fortune?

According to multiple reports, Valentino’s fortune at the time of his death was estimated to be around $1.5 billion. This vast wealth was built through shrewd business decisions, most notably the 1998 sale of his fashion house to Italian conglomerate HDP for roughly $300 million. Although he retired as chief designer in 2008, the global Valentino brand continued to generate enormous revenues, with the help of his investments and long-term vision.