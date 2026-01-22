Dior coats steal the spotlight in Paris menswear debut

Dior’s menswear show at the Rodin Museum annex signalled a new chapter for the heritage house, as creative director Jonathan Anderson delivered a confident, sharply focused collection that fused tradition with modernity. Neon-yellow wigs set a bold, playful tone, while the clothes themselves carried the argument, proving Dior is back on track after earlier runway wobbles.

Anderson blends tradition and modernity in Dior menswear collection

Anderson, 41, celebrated for transforming Loewe into a luxury powerhouse, pared the set to near nothing, allowing his designs to take centre stage. The stakes were evident: VIPs including Robert Pattinson, Lewis Hamilton, and SZA filled the front row, where one observer remarked, “Dior is back. It’s a good day for fashion.”

Where Anderson’s previous menswear outings sometimes felt like experiments in search of cohesion, this show had clarity. Silhouettes were tightened, storylines sharpened, and the house’s identity firmly rooted. Gender-bending elements were present but anchored by masculine boots and small-heeled lace-ups, striking a balance between playful fluidity and grounded structure.

Outerwear emerged as the collection’s backbone. Coats were cut with precision, nodding subtly to Dior’s iconic Bar jacket and New Look heritage. A faint curve at the hip and hints of postwar hourglass tailoring suggested the house’s historic codes without ceremony, demonstrating Anderson’s deft negotiation of Dior’s weighty legacy.

The collection also explored contrasts of high and low, old and new. Tailoring was slender and precise, with elongated jackets, shrunken blazers, tailcoats, cropped Bar jackets, and lean trousers. Outerwear merged pragmatism with drama — bombers flowed into brocade capes, balloon-back field jackets, and cocooning coats. The collection evoked the modern flâneur: a youth navigating Paris while carrying echoes of couture history.