Luxury is not a price tag: Prabal Gurung on fashion's big reset
On a busy Sunday evening, Prabal Gurung seemed unfazed by the golden hour rush at the Kolkata Literary Meet. With the Met Gala only three months away, a Prabal Gurung sighting immediately brings to mind a slew of questions about the most-awaited fashion event of the year.
After Alia Bhatt's stunning pearl-drenched princess gown at the 2023 Met Gala and Diljit Dosanjh's big Maharaja-inspired moment at the 2025 red carpet, what could he possibly be planning for this year's 'Costume Art' theme? But the designer is holding his cards close to his chest.
"I rarely announce anything before I do!” he smiles. Much like his book, he tells us. Gurung worked on his memoir for around seven years and did not reveal anything to his loved ones. "My friends were like, what? For seven years, I kept it to myself!" he remarks.
"Walk Like a Girl" is an intimate memoir by Prabal Gurung, published by HarperCollins India in January this year and details his journey from Nepal to New York. Gurung was born in Singapore, raised in Nepal, and spent some of his formative years in India.
He began his journey in fashion in New Delhi before relocating to New York to complete his education at Parsons The New School for Design.
After graduating, he spent two years working with Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams. He later became design director at the legendary Bill Blass, a role he held for five years, before launching his own label, Prabal Gurung, in 2009. It's safe to say he hit it out of the park, as within just a few months, Michelle Obama was seen wearing a hand-draped silk twill dress from Prabal Gurung's spring 2010 collection.
Though his memoir breaks down his iconic journey, Gurung refuses to call it a fashion memoir. Speaking to Shefalee Vasudev on Day 4 of the Kolkata Literary Meet, Gurung revealed how growing up in Nepal and later India, his world was shaped largely by women and how he associates femininity with power rather than fragility. “I never thought walking like a girl was anything other than strong,” he quipped. Gurung also sat down for a chat with Indulge and spoke about everything, from momos to Sridevi and the Met Gala!
There have been quite a few big memoirs in fashion in the past. In terms of storytelling, have you tried to make it different?
I don't know if it's different. Because I've tried to make the story as honest as possible to myself. It's not a fashion memoir. It's a memoir about allowing people to be seen as who they are. It's a memoir about embracing softness. So it's not typical, it's not fashion. I just happen to be a fashion designer!
You were raised in Nepal for a few years. Are there aspects of our Nepal’s culture that you still have in your life?
Of course! Momos, M-O-M-O-S! Oh my God!
Can you make momos?
Of course, I can!
Are you spiritual?
I am very spiritual. I learned that from my mother; she's incredible. She's not only my mother, she's a dear friend. Not only do I love her, I like her!
How has your mother inspired you?
You know the thing is, she's very practical, pragmatic, loving, caring, nurturing, but also very honest. She's not coddling, she's not like that. She's very matter-of-fact, but really loving.
You're a fixture at the Met Gala every year, and you've dressed some of the biggest Bollywood names. Do you have more Indian buyers now?
There has been a lot of interest. There are always people who know me more because of Deepika, Alia, and Diljit. I'm grateful for it. In terms of business, the visibility is there. It hasn't turned into business in itself because I let business happen quite organically.
When I meet the right, let's say, company or buyers, then I'll know. I feel like whether it's buyers for my clothes or investors for the brand, what I'm looking for is someone who understands the longevity of building a brand. That it’s not necessarily quick in and out, and making bucks. Because what I have created on my own as an independent brand, is almost like this luxury brand that exists in its deeply rooted aesthetic, it is from this continent but exists in the Western world.
How do you feel about Bollywood fashion the way it is now?
It's evolved. It's evolved a lot, and I think it's more global, and I think it's interesting to see that. I love that people are having fun with it. I am being completely honest, I'm not just giving a PC answer!
Do you watch Bollywood films?
Oh, religiously.
Do you have favourites?
Oh, my god! I'm a big Sridevi and Rekha fan, and among the new ones, I love Alia and Deepika. Growing up, my mom used to watch a lot of Shabana Azmi, art films, they were called... Smita Patil, Shabana, I grew up watching all those films, the arthouse films, the commercial films. A good film is a good film! You know what I mean? But I love DDLJ, and it's my favourite. I love Chandhni, Chaalbaaz, Umrao Jaan, I can go and on…
The one Bollywood star you would love to dress?
Let me think, I feel like I've dressed many, but perhaps Rekha
Do you have 3 am friends, and are they from fashion?
No, they're my brother and my sister. My brother lives in Mumbai; he is a director. He works in the film industry there. And my sister lives in Nepal. So on WhatsApp, they're my 3 AM friends.
We just lost Valentino. Have classical designers like him inspired you in some way?
Yeah. Oh, my God. Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, and Azzedine Alaïa are my heroes. I love their work. Hubert de Giovanche, as well. Those are the designers that I've always loved.
The last year was quite chaotic for fashion; it was almost a reset. A lot of creative directors moved houses. When that happens to the biggest brands, does it affect your business?
Positively, because there's an excitement in the industry. When there is a little bit of a buzz, moving around, things start to simmer and boil. It's a ripple effect for everyone. So I always love it.
The perspective on luxury has changed a lot. How does that affect a brand like yours, which is so rooted in artisanship?
The way it is... I always say a lot of people say they are a luxury brand. Mine is a brand that's deeply rooted in craftmanship, creativity and artisanal (effort). That's my brand. Luxury is not the price tag; luxury is the amount of work that goes into making something. How much you care, how beautifully it's done, how wisely and soundly it's done. So I think there's a need for it, even more so.
Are you planning something big that you can reveal?
Not right now, not because I'm superstitious but I rarely announce anything before I do! Even with this book, I didn't tell any of my friends. I've been working on this book for seven years, and I didn't tell anyone till the publication date. When I finished it, and it was going to be published, that's when I told my friends. My friends were like, What? For seven years, I kept it to myself!