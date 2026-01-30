Luxury is not a price tag: Prabal Gurung on fashion's big reset

On a busy Sunday evening, Prabal Gurung seemed unfazed by the golden hour rush at the Kolkata Literary Meet. With the Met Gala only three months away, a Prabal Gurung sighting immediately brings to mind a slew of questions about the most-awaited fashion event of the year.

After Alia Bhatt's stunning pearl-drenched princess gown at the 2023 Met Gala and Diljit Dosanjh's big Maharaja-inspired moment at the 2025 red carpet, what could he possibly be planning for this year's 'Costume Art' theme? But the designer is holding his cards close to his chest.

"I rarely announce anything before I do!” he smiles. Much like his book, he tells us. Gurung worked on his memoir for around seven years and did not reveal anything to his loved ones. "My friends were like, what? For seven years, I kept it to myself!" he remarks.