Mehul Gupta's Que Sera Sera embraces refined craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes

Sometimes, you don’t need noise to make a statement. Proving just that, Mehul Gupta’s latest collection embraces uncertainty while offering timeless elegance through carefully crafted occasion wear. Named after the iconic phrase ’whatever will be, will be,’ Que Sera Sera celebrates the beauty of surrendering to life’s inconstancy.
Whether it is a cocktail evening, a destination wedding or an intimate celebration, the collection is designed to move effortlessly across occasions. “For me, Que Sera Sera is about embracing life’s beautiful unpredictability,” says creative director Mehul Gupta. “While we can’t control what tomorrow holds, we can choose to meet it with grace, confidence and joy. It’s about letting go of perfection and celebrating every chapter of life,” she adds.
Her vision manifests itself through garments that feel romantic without becoming overwhelmingly ornate. Fluid silhouettes, soft fabrics and intricate hand embroidery allow an effortless sophistication, while delicate pearls and crystals make a statement for any occasion. Each piece balances softness with structure, ensuring that the embellishments never overwhelm the garment itself.
Instead, every embroidered motif, crystal and hand-finished detail works in harmony to create pieces that feel luxurious but never gaudy, resulting in occasion wear that feels equally suited to grand celebrations and more intimate gatherings. This versatility is one of the collection’s defining strengths.
With an edit that showcases craftsmanship at its finest, all while remaining elevated and contemporary, Mehul turns to pastel hues, muted tones and tone-on-tone embroidery. Her approach allows a subtle yet magnetic allure that creates looks you can envision yourself in almost instantaneously.
Rather than relying on bold colour contrasts, the restrained palette gives texture and craftsmanship room to shine, allowing the intricate detailing to reveal itself without force. “The most exciting part is the colour palette and our use of signature pearls,” she explains. “The women feel like they’re transported to a vintage era while still feeling modern,” she adds.
That delicate balance between nostalgia and contemporary design is what gives the edit its identity. While vintage references can often feel costume-like, Mehul ensures they are interpreted through a modern lens, creating garments that feel fresh and wearable rather than referential.
The collection speaks to women who appreciate timeless elegance but also want clothing that reflects the confidence and ease of contemporary dressing. While body-skimming and flattering silhouettes lend the looks a sense of minimalism, they also project power and prioritise freedom of movement. For Mehul, her focus remains on the construction and how a garment feels when it’s worn.
“Body-hugging and flattering silhouettes keep the whole look minimal yet powerful. I pay close attention to fit, construction, and movement, ensuring that every piece feels as beautiful to wear as it looks,” she says. At the same time, her meticulousness does not overshadow wearability. “Structured corsetry is balanced with lightweight fabrics, and detailed embellishments are thoughtfully placed for comfort, while silhouettes are designed to flatter without restricting movement,” she elaborates.
This emphasis on movement ensures the garments come alive only when worn. Rather than feeling overly structured or ceremonial, every piece is intended to move in sync with the wearer, reinforcing the collection’s underlying message of confidence, ease and individuality. The attention to comfort reflects a broader understanding that modern occasion wear must be as functional as it is beautiful.
Unsurprisingly, the pearl-encrusted looks make the top of the creative director’s list. More than a decorative detail, they embody the emotional core of the collection. “The pearl outfits are the most special ones from the collection,” according to Mehul. “Pearls have a soft luminosity that symbolises grace, femininity and timeless elegance,” she reflects.
Their enduring appeal mirrors the spirit of ‘Que sera sera,’ which finds beauty in every stage of life. Designed to outlast fleeting trends, Mehul’s vision gives life to garments that remain relevant for years to come. Firmly grounded in craftsmanship but guided by what women need, the collection reminds us that while the future may always remain uncertain, timeless style and garments designd for comfort can never be replaced by trends that come and go.
Prices start at `60,000. Available online.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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