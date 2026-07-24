Mehul Gupta's Que Sera Sera embraces refined craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes

Sometimes, you don’t need noise to make a statement. Proving just that, Mehul Gupta’s latest collection embraces uncertainty while offering timeless elegance through carefully crafted occasion wear. Named after the iconic phrase ’whatever will be, will be,’ Que Sera Sera celebrates the beauty of surrendering to life’s inconstancy.

Rather than chasing perfection, the collection encourages wearers to embrace every milestone with confidence

Whether it is a cocktail evening, a destination wedding or an intimate celebration, the collection is designed to move effortlessly across occasions. “For me, Que Sera Sera is about embracing life’s beautiful unpredictability,” says creative director Mehul Gupta. “While we can’t control what tomorrow holds, we can choose to meet it with grace, confidence and joy. It’s about letting go of perfection and celebrating every chapter of life,” she adds.