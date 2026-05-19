Rachel J Amirtharaj’s La Fantaisie has a new Spring Summer line that embodies a story told by nature

Fashion designer Rachel J Amirtharaj’s label La Fantaisie has a new Spring Summer collection that pays an ode to modern romanticism inspired by nature. The colour spectrum ranges from intense hibiscus reds and hot pinks to gentle blush tones and dark midnight tones.
The fabrics used include soft tulle, organza, silk mixes and suiting fabrics that were stacked strategically to give movement to the clothes. Textural details include layers of petals, embossing flowers, sequins, and stone veins, among other surface ornaments. “We aimed to create an immersive experience where the wearer could almost embody a story told by nature,” says Rachel.
We noticed how the silhouettes maximise comfort and emphasise natural body posture. For brides, there are flowing, layered wedding dresses with voluminous, yet elegant, sculptured bodices, whereas grooms could choose from a range of clean silhouettes with sharp lines.
“The most important element of this collection is textures and we created them using floral layering, veins, embossing, and hand-made elements. Textures based on peacock feathers, sandalwood carving patterns, and honeycomb structures have been used for men's suits,” Rachel tells us.
The colour palette is influenced considerably by our natural environment, conveying such emotions as passion through reds and dark shades, romance and tenderness through pastels and blushes, mystery through dark shades, and relaxation and happiness through blue colours. For menswear, a palette of solid shades has been balanced with textures.
Among the wedding trends to watch out for this year, Rachel feels that lightweight fabrics in unusual colour palettes will steal the show and an individual approach to design will be trending.
Summer wedding wardrobe musthaves?
A summer wedding wardrobe for brides must include pastel, lightweight gowns and lehengas in organza or tulle. For grooms, the emphasis should be placed on choosing a fine tuxedo or bandh gala in breathable fabrics.