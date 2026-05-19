Rachel J Amirtharaj’s La Fantaisie has a new Spring Summer line that embodies a story told by nature

Fashion designer Rachel J Amirtharaj’s label La Fantaisie has a new Spring Summer collection that pays an ode to modern romanticism inspired by nature. The colour spectrum ranges from intense hibiscus reds and hot pinks to gentle blush tones and dark midnight tones.

New spring/summer line by Rachel J Amirtharaj’s La Fantaisie has a riot of colours

The fabrics used include soft tulle, organza, silk mixes and suiting fabrics that were stacked strategically to give movement to the clothes. Textural details include layers of petals, embossing flowers, sequins, and stone veins, among other surface ornaments. “We aimed to create an immersive experience where the wearer could almost embody a story told by nature,” says Rachel.

We noticed how the silhouettes maximise comfort and emphasise natural body posture. For brides, there are flowing, layered wedding dresses with voluminous, yet elegant, sculptured bodices, whereas grooms could choose from a range of clean silhouettes with sharp lines.

“The most important element of this collection is textures and we created them using floral layering, veins, embossing, and hand-made elements. Textures based on peacock feathers, sandalwood carving patterns, and honeycomb structures have been used for men's suits,” Rachel tells us.