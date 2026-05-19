Studio 113’s new edit packs in fun and adventure with a big dose of bold colours
Homegrown label Studio 113’s Mehfil collection features printed outfits that are perfect for the modern wedding guests. With striking florals, rich colours, and lightweight fabrics, these pieces capture the joyful spirit of spring-summer festivities while offering a contemporary alternative to predictable occasion wear. Founder and creative head of the label, Annu Gandhi Gourisaria, takes us through the collection.
Tell us about the collection in detail
The Mehfil Collection is our tribute to the vibrant spirit of Indian celebrations, designed to capture the essence of a gathering through a bold, unapologetic palette of burnt sienna, rani pink, and tangerine. The silhouettes are rooted in the timeless elegance of the nine-yard saree, but we’ve reimagined the "cut" to emphasise a fluid, weightless drape that moves effortlessly with the wearer.
We have focused on rich textures and saturated digital renderings for a contemporary take on ethnic wear that feels both heritage-inspired and incredibly fresh. We wanted to move away from the basic monochromatic palettes of our earlier work towards a palette featuring bold hues like Rani pink, burnt sienna, tangerine, and Canary yellow.
How different is it in style and spirits than your previous ones?
Our previous designs were about quiet sophistication and versatility, often serving as a reliable canvas for the woman who appreciates subtle, classic motifs and traditional prints. In contrast, this new direction is far more fun and exciting, trading those neutral palettes for a world of saturated, vivid hues that demand to be noticed.
Wedding fashion trends this year?
The focus has shifted from heavy, restrictive garments to fluid, breathable silhouettes that prioritise the wearer's comfort and movement without sacrificing impact. We are seeing a rising demand for modular, multi-functional pieces that offer long-term utility, allowing a traditional wedding look to be restyled and re-worn long after the ceremony.
Upcoming collections?
We are currently preparing to launch a summer chiffon collection that feels like a breath of fresh air, centred around a palette of soft pastel shades that perfectly capture the lightness of the season. Beyond this, we are branching out from our core materials to explore new, more diverse fabrics, allowing us to experiment with textures and weights that we haven't played with before. We are pushing our creative boundaries by translating our signature prints into a variety of silhouettes, bridging the gap between traditional aesthetics and more contemporary, global cuts.