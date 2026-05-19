Studio 113’s new edit packs in fun and adventure with a big dose of bold colours

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The Mehfil Collection is our tribute to the vibrant spirit of Indian celebrations, designed to capture the essence of a gathering through a bold, unapologetic palette of burnt sienna, rani pink, and tangerine. The silhouettes are rooted in the timeless elegance of the nine-yard saree, but we’ve reimagined the "cut" to emphasise a fluid, weightless drape that moves effortlessly with the wearer.

We have focused on rich textures and saturated digital renderings for a contemporary take on ethnic wear that feels both heritage-inspired and incredibly fresh. We wanted to move away from the basic monochromatic palettes of our earlier work towards a palette featuring bold hues like Rani pink, burnt sienna, tangerine, and Canary yellow.