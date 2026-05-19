This jewellery collection takes a leaf out of Chinar
Tribe Amrapali’s Chinar Collection is inspired by Kashmir's traditional and iconic patterns, reflecting a balance between structure and softness. Crafted from silver and gold-plated metal, the pieces feature stones and glass anomalies in a wide range of deep, soft blue-green hues. The motifs, such as the Chinar leaf’s sharp and intricate veins, peacock inferences, elephant-moulded emblems, and Chinar flowers, depict a form of storytelling borrowed from the pages of a Kashmiri novel. Akanksha Arora of Tribe Amrapali takes us through the same.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The collection is our way of narrating the rhythmic mornings, Kashmiri softness, and delicateness through jewellery. This collection enhances a desk-to-dinner look and transforms an understatement into a complete outfit. These carefully designed, bespoke ornaments are easy to adorn and flaunt.
Could you take us through the designs of this edit?
The pieces are closely designed, keeping in mind the motifs that feel relevant and only bring to life the season's changing vibrancy and flamboyance. Our designs include figurines and emblems from soft lotuses and elephants to starlight accents scattered like dewdrops over dark enamel colours. These dreamy abstracts add a layer to one’s personality and elevate a routine look into a defined style
What are the jewellery must-haves for women?
Delicate rings, a charmed bracelet, soft neck-pieces and statement earrings that are easy to wear and move about in.
What's the plan for the label?
We intend to make each piece of jewellery not only relevant for adornment but also feel personal. In the coming time, we’re expanding in breadth and depth as we continue to strengthen our retail presence and extend our offerings through different collections while staying true to our craftsmanship.
Upcoming collection?
We are extremely excited and look forward to the new collections and design pieces that we are currently working on. These pieces will be uniquely styled jewellery that will be big on storytelling and design motifs.