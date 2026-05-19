This jewellery collection takes a leaf out of Chinar

Tribe Amrapali’s Chinar Collection is inspired by Kashmir's traditional and iconic patterns, reflecting a balance between structure and softness. Crafted from silver and gold-plated metal, the pieces feature stones and glass anomalies in a wide range of deep, soft blue-green hues. The motifs, such as the Chinar leaf’s sharp and intricate veins, peacock inferences, elephant-moulded emblems, and Chinar flowers, depict a form of storytelling borrowed from the pages of a Kashmiri novel. Akanksha Arora of Tribe Amrapali takes us through the same.