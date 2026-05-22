How Matthieu Blazy made Gen Z and millennials buy into the new Chanel

“Matthieu became an obvious choice for the brand as we came to understand his talent, his personality, his groundedness, his culture,” Chanel’s fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said in an interview ahead of the announcement. “The interview process was truly inspiring as we grew to know him: his vision for creation, his modernity, his respect for and commitment to products and the women who surround and inspire him.”

“We didn’t choose Matthieu to just ‘do Chanel,’ we chose him so he could push the boundaries of what Chanel is, for the future,” Pavlovsky said. “He will bring his modernity, his way of working — Chanel is ready to let itself be transported.”

Chanel's operating profit also grew 5% to hit $4.7 billion, up from $4.5 billion in 2024 but lower than its level in 2021 to 2023.

What Blazy gets right about quiet luxury

One of the biggest shifts driven by Blazy’s aesthetic has been the move away from overt logo-heavy fashion toward subtle luxury rooted in craftsmanship, with designs such as ​the slouchy leather "maxi flapbag", retailing for $8,500, and modernist versions of the classic Chanel tweed jacket.

Younger high-income shoppers are now more interested in pieces that feel timeless rather than trend-driven.

Blazy’s work became famous for turning everyday wardrobe staples into objects of desire. His leather jeans that looked like denim, sculptural tailoring, and ultra-refined knitwear celebrated artisanal skill instead of flashy branding. That approach resonated strongly with consumers tired of conspicuous luxury.