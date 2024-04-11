Summer special: Here're half a dozen new beauty products for your lips & eyes

Mask it up
Laneige's all new Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask is a luxurious experience designed to soothe, moisturize, and renew your tired pouts. Its formula features a sumptuous balm texture meticulously crafted to ensure swift absorption and maximum efficacy. Enriched with the nourishing coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter, it works tirelessly overnight to provide lasting moisture.
Price: ₹1,420
For your eyes only
If you seek a warm undertone palette for daily use and special makeup looks with 10-Color eye palette that completes a fail-proof personal color makeup, then go for Etude India Color Eyes for its pop of colours that stay long.
Dual tone
Moira Beauty's Total Match Duo Shadow is a fascinating product for the summer. This dual-ended shadow features a multifaceted design that combines a velvety matte finish on one side with a luminous shimmer on the other. The versatile shades can be used for a subtle daytime allure or a captivating evening glam. The shades are water-resistant, enduring, and its deeply pigmented formula ensures crease-free and long-lasting wear. These cruelty-free shades come in six versatile shades to match your mood effortlessly.
Price: ₹1340
Pout and about
Kiko Milano's Long Lasting Colour Lip Marker is suitable for both a subtle daytime look or a bold evening statement. Its long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula along with advanced technology and carefully selected ingredients, provides not only impeccable colour but also maximum comfort and hydration for your lips.
The precision tip enables precise lip contouring and effortless filling with the desired intensity, delivering a semi-sheer yet intensely pigmented coverage effect. Infused with hydrating components, this lip marker comes in a range of matte shades.
Price: ₹800
Lips don't lie
Anastasia Beverly Hills' Lip Velvet Collection redefines lip artistry with its velvet-smooth lip mousses. This collection boasts an array of captivating hues, from chic millennial pinks to elegant nudes and lively peaches and offers a plush, cushioned feel, with its blurring formula transitioning from a natural to a glamorous look.
Price: ₹3200
Summer lips
As summer has set in with its sizzling heat, beauty label Sommer's 3-in-1 Duo Huesicle pigment offers a seamless solution to upgrade your beauty regimen. The cruelty-free, vegan product boasts a matte-like finish, lightweight feel, and multitasking capabilities, making it a true game-changer.
Price: ₹1150