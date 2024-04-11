Summer special: Here're half a dozen new beauty products for your lips & eyes

Dual tone

Moira Beauty's Total Match Duo Shadow is a fascinating product for the summer. This dual-ended shadow features a multifaceted design that combines a velvety matte finish on one side with a luminous shimmer on the other. The versatile shades can be used for a subtle daytime allure or a captivating evening glam. The shades are water-resistant, enduring, and its deeply pigmented formula ensures crease-free and long-lasting wear. These cruelty-free shades come in six versatile shades to match your mood effortlessly.

Price: ₹1340