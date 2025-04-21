Anne Hathaway: Esthetician breaks down cosmetic treatments and fillers after viral Ralph Lauren appearance

Anne Hathaway has been the poster girl for undetectable injectables for most cosmetic specialists across the world. The Princess Diaries star recently went viral for her appearance at Ralph Lauren's 2025 autumn runway show at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York. With a snatched ponytail and flawless skin, Anne Hathaway impressed the Internet, and her appearance at the FROW quickly gained traction.

What are the fresh cosmetic treatments and fillers Anne Hathaway has opted for?

To be fair, every Anne Hathaway appearance in the recent past has led to widespread speculation among fans and also estheticians as to what treatments she's had done. While some Hollywood celebrities like Courtney Cox, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox have struggled to hide their journey with botox and other injectables, some of the other celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Garner have often impressed cosmetic estheticians with their subtle and consistent cosmetic work.