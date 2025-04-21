Anne Hathaway: Esthetician breaks down cosmetic treatments and fillers after viral Ralph Lauren appearance

Anne Hathaway has been the poster girl for undetectable injectables for most cosmetic specialists across the world. The Princess Diaries star recently went viral for her appearance at Ralph Lauren's 2025 autumn runway show at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York. With a snatched ponytail and flawless skin, Anne Hathaway impressed the Internet, and her appearance at the FROW quickly gained traction.
To be fair, every Anne Hathaway appearance in the recent past has led to widespread speculation among fans and also estheticians as to what treatments she's had done. While some Hollywood celebrities like Courtney Cox, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox have struggled to hide their journey with botox and other injectables, some of the other celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Garner have often impressed cosmetic estheticians with their subtle and consistent cosmetic work.
Massachusetts-based esthetician Cassandra Giampa took to Instagram to break down the possible skin treatments and injectables Anne Hathaway may have opted for in the recent past. Giampa did note that Anne Hathaway was sporting a super tight high ponytail, which is rare for her since the actor usually opts for soft waves framing her face.
Giampa also shared that Hathaway is committed to a clean diet, which definitely has an impact on her skin. However, Giampa also pointed out that Hathaway has most likely had some Botox done to soften expression lines
and some subtle facial balancing with filler to restore volume around the cheek, midface, and jawline. Facial balancing usually offers balance, proportion, and structural support to natural features.
Giampa also revealed that Anne Hathaway may have had some Sculptra or biostimulatory filler to maintain structure and skin quality. These dermal fillers stimulate collagen production and address volume loss, wrinkles, and fine lines. The esthetician also shared that it's very likely that Hathaway had opted for a natural-looking upper bleph (or eyelid lift) to open the eyes and maybe even a deep plane facelift.
A deep place face lift is a procedure that lifts and reshapes facial tissues at a deeper level than a standard facelift. It addresses facial ageing by lifting the underlying muscle layer (SMAS) and repositioning facial fat.