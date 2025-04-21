Want to skip foundation this summer? Try these 4 alternatives

While foundation is great for those who are looking for consistent and solid coverage, it may not work for most people during summer. Most foundations are not sweat-proof, and using heavy foundation in summer can lead to a cakey appearance and increased shine, particularly for those with oily or combination skin.
If you do prefer to wear foundation, consider opting for lightweight, long-wearing formulas designed for hot weather. Look for non-comedogenic products with added SPF to protect your skin while providing coverage. However, if you're looking for a suitable alternative to foundations for the summer, check out these options
BB Creams (Blemish Balm Creams)
BB creams are lightweight, multifaceted products that provide hydration, sun protection, and a hint of color, making them perfect for those who want a natural look in the summer heat. The lightweight formula of BB creams allows the skin to breathe while still evening out the complexion. Unlike traditional foundations that can feel heavy, BB creams offer sheer coverage, which enhances your skin rather than masking it. Many formulations include beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and SPF, providing moisture and defense against harmful UV rays.
Tinted Moisturizers
Tinted moisturisers offer the hydrating properties of a moisturizer with a touch of pigment. These products are perfect for individuals seeking a fresh, natural look. The lightweight texture and sheer coverage allow the skin's natural beauty to shine through without feeling heavy or overly made-up. They are particularly beneficial for those with dry or combination skin, as they provide much-needed hydration in the heat. Many tinted moisturisers also contain SPF, giving an extra layer of sun protection, essential during the summer months.
Mineral Powder
Mineral powder is a popular choice for those seeking a lightweight alternative to liquid foundations. It usually comes in a loose or pressed form and offers buildable coverage, allowing users to control how much they apply. Perfect for warm summer days, mineral powder absorbs excess oil, helping to reduce shine while providing a natural finish. The breathable formula can be particularly great for individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin, as it typically contains fewer irritating ingredients.
Tinted Sunscreen
In recent years, tinted sunscreen has become a game-changer in the world of summer makeup. This innovative product combines skincare and sun protection with a hint of tint, providing a very sheer and natural finish. Tinted sunscreens are a dream for those who prioritise sun safety but still want to even out their skin tone. They are lightweight and often hydrating, perfect for hot days when heavy makeup can feel suffocating. Many formulations cater to various skin types, ensuring that oily, dry, and combination skin can all find a suitable option.