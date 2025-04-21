Want to skip foundation this summer? Try these 4 alternatives

While foundation is great for those who are looking for consistent and solid coverage, it may not work for most people during summer. Most foundations are not sweat-proof, and using heavy foundation in summer can lead to a cakey appearance and increased shine, particularly for those with oily or combination skin.

Tired of heavy, cakey makeup? Try this substitutes of foundation

If you do prefer to wear foundation, consider opting for lightweight, long-wearing formulas designed for hot weather. Look for non-comedogenic products with added SPF to protect your skin while providing coverage. However, if you're looking for a suitable alternative to foundations for the summer, check out these options

BB Creams (Blemish Balm Creams)

BB creams are lightweight, multifaceted products that provide hydration, sun protection, and a hint of color, making them perfect for those who want a natural look in the summer heat. The lightweight formula of BB creams allows the skin to breathe while still evening out the complexion. Unlike traditional foundations that can feel heavy, BB creams offer sheer coverage, which enhances your skin rather than masking it. Many formulations include beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and SPF, providing moisture and defense against harmful UV rays.