Lipstick for INR 14,000: Louis Vuitton's bold gamble in prestige beauty

It's possible LV is simply not looking to make it super accessible and is strengthening its brand value. The beauty collection will only be available in Louis Vuitton’s owned retail stores, where no doubt the visual merchandising can be closely monitored.

In a press release, McGrath said, “I have always been obsessed with the smallest of details: the perfection needed in product texture, the precise application methods… how products should make you feel,” she said.

“I always like to push boundaries with makeup — and this métier is no different.”

For loyalists it's a sticky situation; they are likely to test the overpriced waters of an upcycled flower wax perfume. But the bigger picture brings into the foray many questions. LV's Parent company LVMH reported a 9 per cent decline in its fashion and leather goods division in the second quarter of 2025, and this segment includes LV.

In fact, during the most recent earnings call, LVMH CFO Cécile Cabanis said the group would focus on LV's accessible categories, including fragrance, small leather goods and makeup. But that strategy hardly aligns with $250 eye shadow palette and $160 lip balms in a market which has some pretty key legacy players and some solid new names. If its positioning over accessibility, LV can benefit from taking a page from Chanel's book and making a play for a broad buyer base.

Reports suggest that beauty accounts for a third of Chanel's business, and e-commerce sales of fragrance and beauty products increased globally by 50% year-over-year in 2017-18. Beauty is often considered the most accessibly entry point into luxury and that aspect has not changed.

But now, with luxury sales slowing down and shoppers cutting back, buyers may not have the appetite for Louis Vuitton’s makeup, especially if labels from the same segment have economical options that value quality.