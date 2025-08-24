Lindsay Lohan says $160 Louis Vuitton lipstick "not worth it"

Louis Vuitton finally entered the world of cosmetics, debuting its own beauty line, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. The collection, which will be released in select Louis Vuitton stores from August 29, 2025, has been ideated by Pat McGrath.

The makeup line, although much anticipated, has priced its products unusually high, sparking debate. With one lipstick or lipbalm priced at $160 and a slimline eyeshadow palette at $250, many are wondering if the products by the luxury brand at all worth it.

And it's just not regular folks that believe the Louis Vuitton line is an outlier in terms of pricing, even celebrities seem to think that the prices are too much. Recently, an Instagram post by Diet Prada criticised the pricing of the beauty line by Louis Vuitton. Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan seemed to agree with the post, and commented "not worth it".

While sky-high prices for luxury brands is not surprising, Louis Vuitton has surpassed big names such as Dior, Chanel, Hermés, whose lipsticks are priced at $48, $50 and $81, respectively.