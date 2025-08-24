Lindsay Lohan says $160 Louis Vuitton lipstick "not worth it"

Louis Vuitton finally entered the world of cosmetics, debuting its own beauty line, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. The collection, which will be released in select Louis Vuitton stores from August 29, 2025, has been ideated by Pat McGrath.
The makeup line, although much anticipated, has priced its products unusually high, sparking debate. With one lipstick or lipbalm priced at $160 and a slimline eyeshadow palette at $250, many are wondering if the products by the luxury brand at all worth it.
And it's just not regular folks that believe the Louis Vuitton line is an outlier in terms of pricing, even celebrities seem to think that the prices are too much. Recently, an Instagram post by Diet Prada criticised the pricing of the beauty line by Louis Vuitton. Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan seemed to agree with the post, and commented "not worth it".
While sky-high prices for luxury brands is not surprising, Louis Vuitton has surpassed big names such as Dior, Chanel, Hermés, whose lipsticks are priced at $48, $50 and $81, respectively.
There is hardly anyone happy about the inflated prices and social media is heavy with criticism. Lindsay Lohan didn't hold back her feelings when she commented under the post by Diet Prada, writing "Too much. Not worth it". And most people agree with her.
Talking about the upcoming beauty products, creator Pat McGrath said, "The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty". A new level of luxury indeed, but we must ask, luxury for whom?
Louis Vuitton will also allow their customers to refill their products. Lipsticks can be refilled for $69 and eyeshadows at $92.
It is fair to say that the pricing is rather audacious, especially since reports state that Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH had suffered a drop of 4 per cent in total revenues and a 22 per cent fall in net profits, in the first half of the year. Only time can tell whether the luxury brand gains or loses from their upcoming launch.
La Beauté Louis Vuitton will feature a collection of 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms and 8 eyeshadow palettes.