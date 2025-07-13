Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran perfects the soft girl makeup at Wimbledon

It's the hottest Wimbledon in all of history, and guests are keeping their makeup super minimal for the big game. However, a little highlighter and a pop of gloss never look out of place on game day. Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran was pictured serving a back-to-school-inspired 'lewk' at Wimbledon recently.

Charithra Chandran goes for soft girl makeup at Wimbledon

The Oxford grad turned actor who famously played the jilted Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2. Charithra Chandran made her debut at the Grand Slam tournament last week and shared a preview of her look on her TikTok account, with the caption, “Edwina inspired hair for Wimbledon today with Ralph Lauren.”

The British actress was styled entirely in Ralph Lauren, wearing a white button-down shirt paired with a dark racing green silk-cashmere sleeveless sweater. She chose the Josselyn Lambskin shorts in a light toffee shade, cinched at the waist with a Calfskin Letter-Opener belt. She paired the wardrobe with a pair of leather pumps, a tan Ralph Calfskin Shoulder Bag and some barely-there jewellery.