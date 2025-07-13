Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran perfects the soft girl makeup at Wimbledon

It's the hottest Wimbledon in all of history, and guests are keeping their makeup super minimal for the big game. However, a little highlighter and a pop of gloss never look out of place on game day. Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran was pictured serving a back-to-school-inspired 'lewk' at Wimbledon recently.
The Oxford grad turned actor who famously played the jilted Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2. Charithra Chandran made her debut at the Grand Slam tournament last week and shared a preview of her look on her TikTok account, with the caption, “Edwina inspired hair for Wimbledon today with Ralph Lauren.”
The British actress was styled entirely in Ralph Lauren, wearing a white button-down shirt paired with a dark racing green silk-cashmere sleeveless sweater. She chose the Josselyn Lambskin shorts in a light toffee shade, cinched at the waist with a Calfskin Letter-Opener belt. She paired the wardrobe with a pair of leather pumps, a tan Ralph Calfskin Shoulder Bag and some barely-there jewellery.
What stole the show was her makeup! Charithra could have been pulling off a #softgirl challenge unbeknownst to her fans as she served a beauty look for the books. While her makeup had a visible hint of glow; her makeup was dome by London-based MUA Kenneth Soh who kept her base pretty minimal.
Beauty lovers know that soft girl makeup is about playing up your natural skin tone and also your natural features, be it freckles or texture. Skipping the foundation and going straight to a sheer formula is not a bad idea, especially as it can help neutralise any redness or discolouration.
Charithra's cheekbones and brows featured some highlighter, which gave her face a subtle life. If you have an angular face, blend a tiny amount of highlighter just above the tail end of your brows, which creates the illusion of a more lifted forehead and elongated brow area.
You can also apply a thin, straight line down the centre of your nose (avoid the tip if you don’t want to draw attention there). This elongates and subtly sculpts. The idea is to highlight the high points of the face and but not draw focus away from your best features.
Charithra settles for a soft, almost neutral hint of colour on her cheeks. If you're worried about pigmentation, it's best to use a coral-to-red corrector first. Instead of a lip gloss like Charithra, you can settle for a matte pink lip or a soft nude lip balm if you're going for defined eyes. However, don't forget to prep the skin so it stays hydrated on a summer day!