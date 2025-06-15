Beauty

Here's how to perfect Jennifer Lopez's astral nails at the American Music Awards

JLo's ultra shimmery nails at the AMA stole the show!
Jennifer Lopez at the AMAs
Jennifer Lopez recently debuted a rather chic astral manicure at the American Music Awards. Unlike starry or glittery nails, JLo's muted, shimmery manicure is amazingly day-friendly. This manicure showcases a translucent pink base topped with a shimmering chrome finish that reflects light with every move.

Here's how to get Jennifer Lopez's astral nails

At the AMAs, her nails complemented the sleek metallic gown with a perfect balance bringing softness to the dress’s sharp lines and a radiant glow to its structured design. The effect was a dreamy, ethereal accent that seamlessly unified the whole ensemble. Crafted by her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik, the manicure was perfect for a summer night!

Bachik took to Instagram to break down how he achieved the look. he started with prepping and tweezing Jennifer's nails; the star had longer, almond nails so they had natural angular edges. Bachik used press-on nails for the main look, ones that had a soft gel nail tip.

The manicurist used a streak-free, self-levelling formula from a brand called Apres, which had a consistent shimmer.

If you’re looking to try the look without stopping at the salon, choose glitter tones that have some astral elements like stardust or mini champagne-hued stones. Although Jennifer uses a golden-hued glitter effect, you can go for any other colour, like silver or bronze.

