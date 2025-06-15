Here's how to perfect Jennifer Lopez's astral nails at the American Music Awards

Bachik took to Instagram to break down how he achieved the look. he started with prepping and tweezing Jennifer's nails; the star had longer, almond nails so they had natural angular edges. Bachik used press-on nails for the main look, ones that had a soft gel nail tip.

The manicurist used a streak-free, self-levelling formula from a brand called Apres, which had a consistent shimmer.

If you’re looking to try the look without stopping at the salon, choose glitter tones that have some astral elements like stardust or mini champagne-hued stones. Although Jennifer uses a golden-hued glitter effect, you can go for any other colour, like silver or bronze.