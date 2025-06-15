Here's how to perfect Jennifer Lopez's astral nails at the American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted a rather chic astral manicure at the American Music Awards. Unlike starry or glittery nails, JLo's muted, shimmery manicure is amazingly day-friendly. This manicure showcases a translucent pink base topped with a shimmering chrome finish that reflects light with every move.
At the AMAs, her nails complemented the sleek metallic gown with a perfect balance bringing softness to the dress’s sharp lines and a radiant glow to its structured design. The effect was a dreamy, ethereal accent that seamlessly unified the whole ensemble. Crafted by her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik, the manicure was perfect for a summer night!
Bachik took to Instagram to break down how he achieved the look. he started with prepping and tweezing Jennifer's nails; the star had longer, almond nails so they had natural angular edges. Bachik used press-on nails for the main look, ones that had a soft gel nail tip.
The manicurist used a streak-free, self-levelling formula from a brand called Apres, which had a consistent shimmer.
If you’re looking to try the look without stopping at the salon, choose glitter tones that have some astral elements like stardust or mini champagne-hued stones. Although Jennifer uses a golden-hued glitter effect, you can go for any other colour, like silver or bronze.