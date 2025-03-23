Cherry black: The cool spring hair colour you shouldn’t sleep on

What’s a perfect spring hair colour? One that is warm yet not too flashy, distinct without being too overpowering and definitely something that’s not washed out. So if you’re transitioning vis-a-vis your hair colour and have some pesky highlights to get rid of, try the cherry black! This season, cherry black could be the perfect antidote to try-hard ombre and blonde streaks.

What is black cherry hair and how is it different from regular black?

While this shade retains a base of deep black, the red tones infuse warmth into the hair, providing a multi-dimensional look that shifts beautifully in different lighting conditions. Recently Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was spotted showing off her cherry black hair at a premiere. Styled by hairstylist Bobby Eliot her hair looked sleek yet party-ready.