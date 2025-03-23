Cherry black: The cool spring hair colour you shouldn’t sleep on

What’s a perfect spring hair colour? One that is warm yet not too flashy, distinct without being too overpowering and definitely something that’s not washed out. So if you’re transitioning vis-a-vis your hair colour and have some pesky highlights to get rid of, try the cherry black! This season, cherry black could be the perfect antidote to try-hard ombre and blonde streaks.
While this shade retains a base of deep black, the red tones infuse warmth into the hair, providing a multi-dimensional look that shifts beautifully in different lighting conditions. Recently Wednesday star Jenna Ortega was spotted showing off her cherry black hair at a premiere. Styled by hairstylist Bobby Eliot her hair looked sleek yet party-ready.
It’s important to note that though cherry black may seem like a glistening mop of jet black from a distance, the shade is actually not nearly black. It’s essentially a versatile dark brown. When the light hits it just right, you can see that there are super dark glints of deep, garnet, which can be played up with some products.
The appeal of black cherry hair colour lies in its versatility. It can suit a variety of skin tones, particularly warm and cool undertones. For those with darker skin tones, the depth of black cherry can provide a gorgeous contrast, while lighter skin tones can benefit from the colour's ability to enhance their features.
When you go to your colourist and ask for cherry black, make sure they pick the right base colour. This means that naturally dark hair colours may only need the addition of red tones, while lighter, pre-coloured shades might require pre-lightening or bleaching before applying the black cherry dye. Professional hairstylists often use a combination of semi-permanent or permanent dyes to achieve the desired richness, ensuring that the red tones come through prominently without overpowering the black.
Although the shade may look effortless this is not a low-maintenance do. The vibrant red pigments may fade more quickly than the black base, requiring regular touch-ups to maintain the color intensity. It's best to stick to sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for colored hair to help preserve the vibrancy.