Met Gala: 4 products Nicole Kidman used for her 'tailored' haircut

Quite a few celebrity attendees and A-listers received flak for not committing to the theme of the Met Gala this year. Nicole Kidman, however, is not on that list. The actor who wore a vintage-inspired Balenciaga gown designed by Demna underwent a major hair transformation right before the Met Gala to match the event's theme.
Nicole Kidman chopped off her long blonde hair and opted for a slick, tapered bob to sync with the theme of Met Gala 2025, which was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will examine the historical and cultural emergence of the Black dandy.
"Met Gala 2025: The Superfine tailored short cut. The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman," Nicole Kidman's hair stylist Adir Abergel shared on Instagram.
"I wanted to celebrate this years theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidence—where every detail is tailored to that unique person," they added.
Besides the length, fans noted the difference in tone and colouring as Nicole sported a unique two-tone shade with brunette roots peaking out from below her long blonde bob.
This big change was in no way a last-minute one. Abergel, who's also associated with a haircare label known as Virtue Labs, took to the brand's page to break down the details behind Nicole Kidman's big chop. And Abergel revealed that he achieved the look with the help of a damage care serum, a voluminising primer, an anti-frizz cream and a healing oil.
The prepping routine for the cut began the night before as Adir prepped her hair with a healing treatment designed to restore, strengthen, and transform hair overnight.
On the day of the Met Gala, the stylist applied a damage reverse serum on Kidman's hair from roots to ends, to heal and prep the hair for a smooth blowout. The roots, however, needed some special attention, and Abergel used a voluminizing primer to create subtle lift and an anti-frizz cream to add some extra smoothness to the slick ends.
Abergel also revealed another product which was an essential part of his finishing routine and it was the healing oil. After blow drying and curling bangs for a light bounce, Adir sealed the look with a healing oil to lock in polish and elevate the finish