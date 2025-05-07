Met Gala: 4 products Nicole Kidman used for her 'tailored' haircut

This big change was in no way a last-minute one. Abergel, who's also associated with a haircare label known as Virtue Labs, took to the brand's page to break down the details behind Nicole Kidman's big chop. And Abergel revealed that he achieved the look with the help of a damage care serum, a voluminising primer, an anti-frizz cream and a healing oil.

The prepping routine for the cut began the night before as Adir prepped her hair with a healing treatment designed to restore, strengthen, and transform hair overnight.

On the day of the Met Gala, the stylist applied a damage reverse serum on Kidman's hair from roots to ends, to heal and prep the hair for a smooth blowout. The roots, however, needed some special attention, and Abergel used a voluminizing primer to create subtle lift and an anti-frizz cream to add some extra smoothness to the slick ends.

Abergel also revealed another product which was an essential part of his finishing routine and it was the healing oil. After blow drying and curling bangs for a light bounce, Adir sealed the look with a healing oil to lock in polish and elevate the finish