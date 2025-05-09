Swastika Dutta dons two summer makeup looks created by makeup artist Abhijith Chanda Pictures: Debarshi Dutta

Beauty

This summer, try these fresh looks created by makeup artist Abhijith Chanda on Swastika Dutta

Kolkata-based ace makeup artist, Abhijith Chanda, who has worked with the likes of Sabyasachi Mukherjee, creates two summer-proof looks on actor Swastika Dutta, and shares essential summer makeup tips exclusively with Indulge