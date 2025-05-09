This summer, try these fresh looks created by makeup artist Abhijith Chanda on Swastika Dutta
Summer make-up is fun and tricky in equal parts. It’s fun. After all, one can play with an array of light and pop shades to look fresh. But it’s tricky because one has to ensure that it sticks to the skin for longer hours without melting away and turning one’s face into a canvas of grease, make-up, and dirt. With summer sundowners and parties teeing off, we show you how to ace make-up in this season of gruelling heat. We have ace make-up artist Abhijith Chanda showing you the right ways to do it by creating two summer-inspired looks for actress Swastika Dutta. He also takes us through the dos and don’ts of summer make-up in this interview on the sidelines of the shoot.
Which type of makeup is best in summer?
What’s the idea behind this make-up shoot? What looks you have created?
It’s been quite some time since I have done anything for myself. I have been mostly working on fashion shows, bridal makeup, fashion shoots, and campaigns, among other professional commitments. When we work for clients, they usually bring their ideas, which we then enhance with our expertise, but those collaborative works cannot fully exploit our creative instincts. So, I thought of doing something fuelled completely by my creativity. I have centred these two looks around the summer season, and both the looks are glam, nice, wearable, and beautiful.
The looks are meant for evenings, and anyone can replicate them. They are neutral and vibrant in tone and texture. It’s a fresh-skin look since I do not like over-layering the foundation. And also, I don’t use too much powder because I don’t like it when the face looks cakey. So, I kept it simple, dewy and moist, and there’s a beautiful champagne pop used for the eye make-up, and I’ve added definition with eyeliner, paired with beautifully finished lips and blushed cheeks.
What makeup to use in hot weather?
What are the make-up trends for parties this summer?
One needs to choose products based on their city’s weather conditions. I have noticed during the summer season, especially in Kolkata, dewy make-up does not last for long, and such looks are better kept for winters. For summertime, matte and long-lasting products should be used instead of cream-based products. But if you are using a cream-based product, top it with a little powder, so that it doesn’t turn greasy after a while. Don’t make your face look cakey and layered with make-up.
What are some things to remember when it comes to summer make-up?
Carry a small touch-up kit in your bag, with compact powder or a powder-based foundation, a little bit of blush, a lip colour, and tissues or blotting papers to soak up all the oil and grime.
What will trend in summer bridal looks?
For summer weddings, I prefer brides to look minimal and fresh. Also, start taking good care of your skin months ahead of the big day. Rubbing ice cubes works well, and use a water-based moisturiser. I prefer using a foundation that doesn’t melt in the heat or sweat because bridal make-up needs to last long. I don’t follow trends blindly — my bridal make-up is always a mix of current trends and traditional aesthetics.
Also, I need to listen to the brides, because it is their day. I have to understand their choices, keep their comfort zone in mind, and understand how keen they are to experiment, among other things. If you wear something that you’re comfortable in, you are bound to look beautiful. And yes, two essential parts of summer bridal make-up are perfume and fresh flowers.
Model: Swastika Dutta | Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar | White shirt: Roy Calcutta | Jewellery: Senco Gold & Diamonds and Swastika Dutta