Beauty

Is red hair the new bangs for desi girls?

From Bollywood icons to Gen Z trendsetters, red hair is becoming a movement into being a verified it-girl
Katrina Kaif with red hair
Katrina Kaif with red hairX
Published on
Updated on
4 min read

There was a time when every heartbreak, every late night wish of getting a glow-up and every teenage reinvention story commenced and wrapped up with getting bangs or piercings -- an act of defiance and rebellion.

Why is red hair the coolest hair trend right now?

But just as we outgrew skinny jeans, hair puffs and awkward side parts, it seems that gen-z desi girls have also outgrown the bangs. The collective act of rebellion has become bolder, fiercer and redder.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported vibrant red hair in Fanney Khan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported vibrant red hair in Fanney KhanX

Swipe through your FYP or Instagram explore page and there it is — a brown girl revealing her freshly dyed wine-toned curls or simping over Bollywood divas who nailed the fiery mane look. Red hair is no longer a niche choice. It has become a declaration with the phrase “red hair era” being everywhere and no longer just being the property of anime girls or western alt-aesthetics. It has started rising as a strong voice in desi beauty culture.

From Katrina to Aishwarya: The Red Hair Comeback

Remember Katrina Kaif as the dreamy Firdaus in Fitoor? Or Kiara Advani in Guilty? Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan? Kaif’s iconic, unapologetically scarlet mane set against snow-capped Kashmir made us all collectively stop and gasp, taking over all the Pinterest moodboards. Fast forward to today, these looks are resurfacing on social media — Gen Z girls pairing those scenes with captions like “This is your sign to go red”. It’s not about merely copying celebs though, but about realizing that red hair can exist outside of western standards and still be soft, feminine, bold, and deeply brown.

Katrina Kaif's red hair in Fitoor acquired an iconic status
Katrina Kaif's red hair in Fitoor acquired an iconic statusInstagram

Shades to try this summer

One of the best things about turning red is that it is extremely versatile. You don’t need to commit to one tone. Here's a breakdown of some popular shades of red that are flooding on social media right now:

Cherry cola

For those confused about entirely committing to the red hair trend, but still want to be included in the rebel-girl list, cherry cola is the perfect option to opt for. It’s moody, almost-black red with wine undertones. Perfect for darker skin tones and first-timers who want red without screaming "firetruck."

Instagram
Instagram

Burgundy

For all the old-world charmers, this one’s a classic. It is a nod to our ‘90s mums sneaking in box dye, but with a cooler, sleeker finish. It looks especially rich on deep brown hair.

Auburn

Much like cherry cola, this one is perfect for first timers who want colour without going full drama. Fall in a filter auburn is warm, earthy, and subtle. Opt for balayage or streaks and this one promises to catch beautifully in the sunlight. It’s effortlessly chic, giving that “woke-up-like-this” glow.

Burgundy hair
Burgundy hair

Why does it feel so personal for desi girls?

Hair colour in south asian cultures has always been way more loaded than just dying hair. It comes with its own share of stigmas, rules, unsolicited opinions and judgements for girls. But netizens are pushing back all these with “red hair” and bringing forth bold bollywood characters who flaunted their red manes. It has almost become an aesthetic revolt against the clean, oiled braids that we all grew up with; one of agency and control of their lives just like Firdaus did.

More than ever, red hair is not just a colour choice but a mood, a phase, a statement that urges desis to no longer be scared and to be the loudest version of themselves, even if that means touch-ups every month or side-eyes from conservative relatives.

X

Let red be your It-girl arch this year

Red hair is the new bangs where bangs once symbolized quiet sadness, red screams evolution. So, to every desi girl contemplating that cherry red dye job, this is your green flag. You don’t need a reason beyond the thrill of becoming. Whether it’s a subtle auburn gloss or a full-head of crimson fire, you’re not just changing your look but turning a page.

Because sometimes, the loudest thing a brown girl can do is shine in red strands.

hair trend
red hair

Related Stories

No stories found.