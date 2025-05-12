Is red hair the new bangs for desi girls?

There was a time when every heartbreak, every late night wish of getting a glow-up and every teenage reinvention story commenced and wrapped up with getting bangs or piercings -- an act of defiance and rebellion.
But just as we outgrew skinny jeans, hair puffs and awkward side parts, it seems that gen-z desi girls have also outgrown the bangs. The collective act of rebellion has become bolder, fiercer and redder.
Swipe through your FYP or Instagram explore page and there it is — a brown girl revealing her freshly dyed wine-toned curls or simping over Bollywood divas who nailed the fiery mane look. Red hair is no longer a niche choice. It has become a declaration with the phrase “red hair era” being everywhere and no longer just being the property of anime girls or western alt-aesthetics. It has started rising as a strong voice in desi beauty culture.
From Katrina to Aishwarya: The Red Hair Comeback
Remember Katrina Kaif as the dreamy Firdaus in Fitoor? Or Kiara Advani in Guilty? Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan? Kaif’s iconic, unapologetically scarlet mane set against snow-capped Kashmir made us all collectively stop and gasp, taking over all the Pinterest moodboards. Fast forward to today, these looks are resurfacing on social media — Gen Z girls pairing those scenes with captions like “This is your sign to go red”. It’s not about merely copying celebs though, but about realizing that red hair can exist outside of western standards and still be soft, feminine, bold, and deeply brown.
Shades to try this summer
One of the best things about turning red is that it is extremely versatile. You don’t need to commit to one tone. Here's a breakdown of some popular shades of red that are flooding on social media right now:
Cherry cola
For those confused about entirely committing to the red hair trend, but still want to be included in the rebel-girl list, cherry cola is the perfect option to opt for. It’s moody, almost-black red with wine undertones. Perfect for darker skin tones and first-timers who want red without screaming "firetruck."
Burgundy
For all the old-world charmers, this one’s a classic. It is a nod to our ‘90s mums sneaking in box dye, but with a cooler, sleeker finish. It looks especially rich on deep brown hair.
Auburn
Much like cherry cola, this one is perfect for first timers who want colour without going full drama. Fall in a filter auburn is warm, earthy, and subtle. Opt for balayage or streaks and this one promises to catch beautifully in the sunlight. It’s effortlessly chic, giving that “woke-up-like-this” glow.
Why does it feel so personal for desi girls?
Hair colour in south asian cultures has always been way more loaded than just dying hair. It comes with its own share of stigmas, rules, unsolicited opinions and judgements for girls. But netizens are pushing back all these with “red hair” and bringing forth bold bollywood characters who flaunted their red manes. It has almost become an aesthetic revolt against the clean, oiled braids that we all grew up with; one of agency and control of their lives just like Firdaus did.
More than ever, red hair is not just a colour choice but a mood, a phase, a statement that urges desis to no longer be scared and to be the loudest version of themselves, even if that means touch-ups every month or side-eyes from conservative relatives.
Let red be your It-girl arch this year
Red hair is the new bangs where bangs once symbolized quiet sadness, red screams evolution. So, to every desi girl contemplating that cherry red dye job, this is your green flag. You don’t need a reason beyond the thrill of becoming. Whether it’s a subtle auburn gloss or a full-head of crimson fire, you’re not just changing your look but turning a page.
Because sometimes, the loudest thing a brown girl can do is shine in red strands.