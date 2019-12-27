SISTERS KAABIA AND Sasha Grewal’s Outhouse is not merely a luxury bridge jewellery but a highly creative wearable art, trailblazing the fashion circuit since 2012. From their avant-garde Maang Mohawk making a statement at LFW 2014 to the iconic Jewelled Glove, the brand has influenced the fashion statement of style icons from not just B-Town but Hollywood as well.

So, apart from homegrown fashionistas like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kalki Koechlin and Priyanka Chopra Jones; Sienna Miller, Kim Kardashian, Ashley Louis James and Tyra Banks have been Outhouse women. And, Kaabia who pursued Gemology from GIA, New York and interned with jewellery design maverick Edie Borgo, hopes to add to the Delhi-based brands bedazzling clientele two more names — Rihanna and Beyonce. “These global icons have inspired millions of women and are embodiment of strong characters,” Kaabia tells us on the sidelines of their pop-up at Quest Mall held recently.

Their out of the box designs feature semi-precious stones, Swarovski, exotic crystals and elements like leather and even feathers, making it traditional yet modern. That’s the reason it easily fits into a bridal trousseau. Case in point is the bridal collection that utilises sea shells in their 2.0 Resort Bride collection, which is a beautiful change from the regular diamond and jadau jewellery. The edit that is known for its gorgeous Kalera, is one of the hottest selling items. Their bewitching ear cuffs, around five inches long, embellished with white and blush pink stones, make for the ultimate fashionista accessories.

We loved a chic collar pin with dagger motifs that can easily fit in your everyday fashion. The brand also caters to men and their bespoke kurta buttons incorporating a delicate element like faux feathers, will make a normal sherwani or kurta, festive ready. There are stunning broaches as well, which are a must have if you have a wedding to attend. One can also find classic leather bracelets, for everyday wear apart from bags and belts embossed with the brand’s logo. Look for the Clear Kabanos Petite bag available in hypnotic a colour, which was inspired by Kaabia’s trip to Mykonos.