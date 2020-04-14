House of Anita Dongre, has stated that they have been making cloth masks for distribution to aid the battle against COVID-19. They were waiting for certain permissions from government authorities. Now that, permissions have been derived, production of these masks are going on in full force in five village centres that were initiated in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government four years ago. Around 24 women are participating to create more than 7,000 masks each week for distribution to NGOs, village residents, individuals, and hospitals.

Created from cotton, these reusable masks will make use of the fabrics that Anita’s labels like AND, Global Desi, and Anita Dongre were to use to create designer garments. These masks are not only reusable but also washable and sustainable. The team is also gearing up to make special masks for doctors and hospital staff at for a local hospital in Palgarh. The designer said, “Every one of us must do everything within our power to stop the spread of this virus and keep as many people as we can safely. The production of reusable masks is one step in that direction.”