Over the past few weeks, art and culture enthusiasts have been able to access their choice of plays, theatrical productions and art exhibitions online. But not much has been made available when it comes to fashion. Now, Dior is addressing this need by taking their Designer of Dreams exhibition online.

Spanning 70 years of the design house’s work and history, viewers can get a close look at pieces from as far back as 1947. The much-sought after exhibit traces the journey of Dior from its beginnings in post-war Paris, until the present day.

The exhibition is available on Dior’s YouTube channel. It is curated by Florence Müller and Olivier Gabet. In the video, the duo will walk you through the pieces on display, which include iconic haute couture designs besides archival photographs, original sketches by Chrisitian Dior and his successors, objects that have not been seen before, accessories, paintings, and more.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams was previously housed at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris before moving to the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

