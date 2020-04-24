The House of Dior went into the archives and pulled out a little-seen documentary about the creation of their 1949 Haute Couture collection and shared it on YouTube, for the world to see

The 14 minutes titled simply Haute-Couture is narrated completely in French by Christian Dior himself. The film follows the designer through the process of sketching the collection, its creation in the famed atelier, model fittings, and ultimately, the runway show.

The timing of the release could not seem more topical, given the historical nature of its subject matter. Filmed just two years after the maison’s founding, the documentary captures a time shortly after the debut of Christian Dior’s New Look, the wasp-waisted, full-skirted silhouette that shifted fashion’s course towards a territory of decadent femininity after the austerity of the Second World War.

Watch the documentary here.