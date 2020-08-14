‘I spent nearly two months only wearing track pants and T-shirts,’ is, perhaps, the last thing you would think you’d hear from city-based designer Osman Abdul Razak. After all, fashion enthusiasts are used to seeing the creative director of Gabbana Life serve up flawless #OTTD goals in tailored suits and jackets — complete with the perfect pocket square — via his personal Instagram handle on the daily. Given this shift in favour of athleisure is quite the departure for the Saville Row-certified couturier, the major wardrobe reshuffle falls in line with the growing importance of self-care and #JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) among millennials — even the men. “The lockdown has been a good change of pace. It’s not something that designers like me, who have been in the business for 14 years, often get,” shares Osman. Spurred by the stay-at-home mandate, the designer now has a line that is comfortable yet chic and works perfectly while logging in from your home offices.

Unwind & relax

Called Lazy Lounge, the collection borders on a transitional line that straddles between relaxed fits and structured silhouettes. “It’s a bridge between tailored and loungy clothing. I’d like to think of it as a paradox of sorts.” Sure, the global pandemic and WFH structures have only fast-tracked loungewear trend. But, Osman also concurs that relaxed shapes and loose silhouettes lend well to the nostalgia and the growing resurgence of the ’70s aesthetic. “You see women and men wearing oversized shirts and bombers... It’s the ’70s nostalgia at play. The suits were slightly looser and bigger, and the focus was less on the shape and more on fabric and fall.”

Couture inspiration

Suited for home to street and everything in between, the collection is for anyone who isn’t completely loyal to the classic trackies-and- hoodie ensemble — and would prefer an upgrade instead. Here, drawstring trousers replace joggers, fitted tees give way to knitted long sleeve shirts, and hoodies are swapped for overshirts. Also, look out for casual trousers and high-waisted Gurkhas. “The line is also a conscious move towards sustainable clothing. It is something that we have been working on,” shares Osman, adding that Lazy Lounge uses only natural fabrics like cotton, linen and wool. “I’ve also used fabrics that were available in-house and worked within our capacity rather than source new fabrics for the collection.”



Digital diaries

Giving us a sneak peek of what the post-COVID future looks like for the brand, we learn that OAR is now offering online consults, while Instagram lookbook launches are becoming a brand speciality.



Starts at Rs 4,000 upwards.

