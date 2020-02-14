The designer and founder of Weave in India, Mandira Bansal has been working towards a singular vision over the last few months — to create a pop-up store to host ace couturier Raghavendra Rathore. However, as plans for the show began to fall into place, the Chennai-based entrepreneur decided that she wanted to add in a few more labels that she could stock up in her wardrobe.



Now, the first edition of the Luxe Edit, set to be hosted by Mandira and Subda Dada, will feature not only Raghavendra Rathore’s eponymous brand but celebrity-approved labels like Sangeeta Boochra, Mishru, Ithr, Kangana Trehan and Aprajita Toor. “It’s peak wedding season here in South India, and we’ve put together a host of labels that do not usually stock up at multi-designer stores in the city,” shares Mandira.

Craft conscious

Associated with names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Kriti Sanon among others, Jaipur-based silver jewellery brand Sangeeta Boochra is known to bring together the best of art, heritage and craftmanship through its designs. Inspired by different parts of the country, Sangeeta Boochra’s are often focussed on tribal and antique Indian designs. “One of our highlights is a line of Kashmiri tribal pieces that use coloured stones and glass,” shares Abhineet Boochra, Sangeeta’s son. Made from 925 silver, the designer also incorporates precious and semi-precious stones, such as rubies, emeralds, tourmalines and pearls, into the designs.



It’s shoe time!

Exploring the Chennai market has been on Aprajita Toor’s to-do list for a long while now. Especially since, apart from her steady A-list Bollywood patronage, South India has been one of her biggest markets. “I have been looking for the right space and occasion to bring our footwear to the city,” shares the designer. Expect an amalgamation of her line, Kaleidoscope that includes mirror-detailed and patchwork toe-loop strap sandals, stilettos and mules, and which features zardosi embroidered sneakers. “I will also be launching our boots and gladiators that are inspired by the neck coils worn by the Kayan tribe from Myanmar in Chennai.”



Festive fervour

It’s a lot like a homecoming for the Hyderbad-based brand Mishru. After all, founder and designer Swapna Anumolu completed her BTech from the College of Engineering Guindy. “The city’s design sensibilities have evolved so over the years,” begins the designer. Bringing a mix of her previous collection Reminisce and her yet-to-be-released LFW line, Swapna’s showcase promises signature chintz and jaal embroidery on lehengas, tops, jackets, kurtas and more.

At 250, Lloyds Road. On February 19 and 20. 10 am to 8 pm.