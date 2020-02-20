Chiaroscuro, established in by Smriti Sain in 2015 is a homegrown brand that will be coming to Hyderabad this Friday for the pop-up, My Cup of Tea. We speak to her before the show, to find out what is in store:





Do tell us a little about the brand. When did it start and how many founders helm it?

Chiaroscuro is a New Delhi-based workshop initiative dedicated to crafting beautiful upcycled leather bags in the single artisan mode. The focus is on creating classic designs, great build quality and sustainable materials that make each buy and investment last through use, time and fashion cycles. That’s why we only work with upcycled leather and nurture a team of now, 15 artisans, in our inhouse workshop to craft each bag one at a time.



How was Chiaroscuro born?

Chiaroscuro was born out of a belief in the skilled craftsmanship of the leather artisans of this country, the ability to produce high-quality product. There also was a complete lack in the domestic market for a well priced classic women’s leather bag by a Made in India label. It is our ode and love affair with Made In India. We felt a focus on functionality while balancing a clean and minimal aesthetic was missing – basically, the kind of bags women relly carry and use every day, and this is why Chiaroscuro was conceived.



Is this the first time you will be showcasing in Hyderabad?

Yes absolutely, we have a growing base of patrons in the city that have been shopping with us on the website since 2015 but this will be the very first time we will be exhibiting here. Pop-ups are also a chance for customers to meet us, see our quality, request customizations and then buy or order. We love meeting our patrons too.



What are the kind of bags, totes, wallets they can expect? What would you say are the highlights?

We have a full offering of shapes be it shoppers, totes, shoulder bags, backpacks, slings, clutches, laptop bags, wallets, pouches and charms. Our variety in the finishes of leathers is like no other – we also do these beautiful special edits like Woven leather, hand-painted leather, embossed finishes, exotic prints and even offer a monogramming service for your buys.







Rs 4,250 onwards for bags.



