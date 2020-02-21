The unparalleled heritage and craftsmanship of Lucknowi chikankari is the driving point of the label Woven Traditions that has a history of working with the craft for the last four decades. Initially set up by Abilasha Trivedi’s mother in the early 1980s, the label took on its present-day form only 1994. “I grew up watching my mom working with the craft and creating designs for her friends. But it never struck me as a business opportunity until much later,” shares the anthropologist turned entrepreneur. Exclusively showcasing her Spring/Summer collection in Chennai, Weddings and Marigolds Studio is set to host the Lucknow-based brand in store for two-days.

With the whole industry gravitating towards contemporising indigenous weaves and craft forms, this Lucknow-born designer chooses to stick to the classic motifs and age-old techniques — an attempt to preserve the authenticity of the embroidery form. “Design interventions in motifs change the essence of the ancient craft form that was brought to India by the Mughals.” Remaining true to tradition, all of the label’s motifs are inspired either by nature or Mughal architecture, and include patterns like creepers, flowers, paisley and jaali work. “Lucknow is a city often remembered for its history and fine arts. That is a memory we would like to safeguard,” says the 48-year-old, going on to explain that most of the chaapas (wooden blocks used as pattern outlines) in their repertoire are generational heirlooms passed down by master artisans.

Allowing her creativity and flair for novelty to come through in the choice of colour palette, silhouettes and fabrics, Woven Traditions explores more than just the traditional white-on-white chikankari and employs luxurious fabrics like georgette, chiffon, organza and linen. “While we do extend our range to staples like saris and kurtas, we offer shararas, palazzos and blouses, and also create charm potlis and clutches.” Look out for the label’s floral collection that features screen-printed fabric with hand embroidery.

At Weddings and Marigold Studio on February 21 and 22. From 10.30 am to 7 pm.